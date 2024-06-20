Inside this unique home for sale in a village near Dewsbury - it's stunning

A spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area is the main hub of the home. The sleek and modern kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances, showcases the original gas AGA, with a further electric AGA.

Natural light pours in from large windows to brighten the substantial open plan space that lends itself easily to entertaining.

This area runs through to a living room with the flexibility for alternative use, that looks out over the landscaped tiered garden.

A utility room is a useful extra, with storage and drying area.

The lounge, with its exposed wooden beams and wood burning stove, coupled with contemporary furnishings, is both stylish and relaxing.

Finally, the ground floor has a bedroom with an en suite shower room, that can be used as a guest room or as the main bedroom suite. Alternatively there is scope for it to be split into two rooms. Bi-folding doors give direct access to the garden.

Above, on the upper floor are two exceptionally bright and spacious double bedrooms, that can accommodate seating areas, and free standing furniture.

Adjacent to these rooms is a beautifully appointed, contemporary bathroom, with a luxurious free-standing bathtub.

A landscaped and tiered garden with lawns and patios creates an outdoor environment to suit all purposes

There is parking provision to the side of the house.

The lawned front garden with a well-placed patio is a peaceful spot in which to sit and enjoy the surroundings.

Fox Cottage, Whitley Road, Whitley, near Dewsbury, is for sale at a price of £525,000, with Fine and Country, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234881

1 . Fox Cottage, Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury The beamed kitchen has a range of high spec appliances, with the original gas AGA and an additional electric AGA.Photo: Fine and Country, Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Fox Cottage, Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury This bright and versatile living room has views over the garden.Photo: Fine and Country, Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Fox Cottage, Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury The beamed lounge with fireplace and modern log burner is a relaxing room for both summer and winter.Photo: Fine and Country, Wakefield Photo Sales

4 . Fox Cottage, Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury The living room gives access to a patio and the tiered garden.Photo: Fine and Country, Wakefield Photo Sales