REVEALED: Here are the 10 most expensive streets to buy property in Dewsbury

By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
We’re taking a look at the most expensive streets to purchase homes in Dewsbury.

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 most expensive streets in Dewsbury for house hunters.

The average house price in Dewsbury £156,944 using HM Land Registry data.

According to the data, the average property price increased by £32,721 (22 per cent) over the last five years and increased by £6,540 (3.74 per cent) over the last 12 months.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

1. Church Lane, Thornhill

The average property price for Church Lane is £538,250.

1. Church Lane, Thornhill

Photo: Google Street View

2. Daleside, Thornhill

The average property price for Daleside is £415,346.

2. Daleside, Thornhill

Photo: Google Street View

3. Whitley Road, Dewsbury

The average property price for Whitley Road is £373,850.

3. Whitley Road, Dewsbury

Photo: Google Street View

4. The Town, Dewsbury

The average property price for The Town is £351,750.

4. The Town, Dewsbury

Photo: Google Street View

