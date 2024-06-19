Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 most expensive streets in Dewsbury for house hunters.

The average house price in Dewsbury £156,944 using HM Land Registry data.

According to the data, the average property price increased by £32,721 (22 per cent) over the last five years and increased by £6,540 (3.74 per cent) over the last 12 months.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

1 . Church Lane, Thornhill The average property price for Church Lane is £538,250.

2 . Daleside, Thornhill The average property price for Daleside is £415,346.

3 . Whitley Road, Dewsbury The average property price for Whitley Road is £373,850.

4 . The Town, Dewsbury The average property price for The Town is £351,750.