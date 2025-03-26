The front aspect of the stone-built Liversedge home with fabulous views.placeholder image
The front aspect of the stone-built Liversedge home with fabulous views.

Inside this three-storey Liversedge home with modern interior

By Sally Burton
Published 26th Mar 2025, 14:44 BST
​The location of this stone-built family home is stunning, with views across countryside that stretch for miles, and country walks galore.

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, this five bedroom, four bathroom property is accessed through electric gates, and has parking space for several vehicles.

​Its interior has good size rooms, including a living room with modern décor and a stylish built-in media wall.

The family kitchen has fitted units with black quartz worktops, and a raft of high-end built-in appliances that include Neff extractor oven and hob, plus an extractor fan, a full-size dishwasher, and a larder fridge freezer.

Triple windows above the sink unit provide plenty of natural light and exceptional views. An island unit adds to the facilities, and feature tiles cover the floor. French doors lead out to the rear garden.

A utility room has fitted units that match those in the kitchen, with quartz worktop, and links to the integral garage with its remote-control up-and-over door, and has access to the garden.

A main bedroom suite on the second floor comfortably fits a king-size bed, and has a dressing area with fitted wardrobes, and an en suite with a bath and rainfall shower across the landing, plus extra storage.

Four remaining double bedrooms on the first floor include two with far reaching views, and one with an en suite facility.

The main family bathroom leads off the spacious landing.

A low maintenance rear garden with seating area has block paving and again, stunning views.

There are excellent transport links within easy striking distance, and the property is near to schools graded by Ofsted as outstanding.

This home in Quaker Lane, Liversedge​, West Yorkshire, is currently for sale at £450,000, with Yopa East Midlands and Yorkshire, tel. 07368978490.

​More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-unique-liversedge-home-on-sale-for-very-first-time-at-ps500000-5041820

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-swish-ps12m-home-thats-now-for-sale-in-upper-batley-5029426

The modern kitchen with diner has feature floor tiles.

1. Quaker Lane, Liversedge​, West Yorkshire

The modern kitchen with diner has feature floor tiles. Photo: Yopa East Midlands and Yorkshire

Photo Sales
A modern, spacious lounge.

2. Quaker Lane, Liversedge​, West Yorkshire

A modern, spacious lounge. Photo: Yopa East Midlands and Yorkshire

Photo Sales
The kitchen and the urtility room have matching fitted units.

3. Quaker Lane, Liversedge​, West Yorkshire

The kitchen and the urtility room have matching fitted units. Photo: Yopa East Midlands and Yorkshire

Photo Sales
Looking out across fields and countryside from the property's low maintenance gardens.

4. Quaker Lane, Liversedge​, West Yorkshire

Looking out across fields and countryside from the property's low maintenance gardens. Photo: Yopa East Midlands and Yorkshire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiversedgeWest YorkshireYorkshireOfsted
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice