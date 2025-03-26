Inside this three-storey Liversedge home with modern interior

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, this five bedroom, four bathroom property is accessed through electric gates, and has parking space for several vehicles.

​Its interior has good size rooms, including a living room with modern décor and a stylish built-in media wall.

The family kitchen has fitted units with black quartz worktops, and a raft of high-end built-in appliances that include Neff extractor oven and hob, plus an extractor fan, a full-size dishwasher, and a larder fridge freezer.

Triple windows above the sink unit provide plenty of natural light and exceptional views. An island unit adds to the facilities, and feature tiles cover the floor. French doors lead out to the rear garden.

A utility room has fitted units that match those in the kitchen, with quartz worktop, and links to the integral garage with its remote-control up-and-over door, and has access to the garden.

A main bedroom suite on the second floor comfortably fits a king-size bed, and has a dressing area with fitted wardrobes, and an en suite with a bath and rainfall shower across the landing, plus extra storage.

Four remaining double bedrooms on the first floor include two with far reaching views, and one with an en suite facility.

The main family bathroom leads off the spacious landing.

A low maintenance rear garden with seating area has block paving and again, stunning views.

There are excellent transport links within easy striking distance, and the property is near to schools graded by Ofsted as outstanding.

This home in Quaker Lane, Liversedge​, West Yorkshire, is currently for sale at £450,000, with Yopa East Midlands and Yorkshire, tel. 07368978490.

