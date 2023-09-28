News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
The striking frontage of the stone-built property.The striking frontage of the stone-built property.
The striking frontage of the stone-built property.

Inside this striking period home with colourful gardens, for sale in Mirfield

A carefully renovated stone-built home that once served as a wartime hospital is for sale, with four bedrooms and landscaped gardens that have extensive valley views.
By Sally Burton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST

The property dates back to 1860 and has timeless appeal. Put into use for patients during World War Two, its classic architecture, rustic charm and a great deal of character serve to make it a unique family home

Lawned and enclosed gardens wrap around the semi-detached home, surrounded by a stunning variety of mature trees, and with a front valley vista.

Much improved by its current owner, the impressive property has original features that include a marble fireplace, sash windows and period decorative detail.

There are three reception rooms, and a ground floor bathroom accessed from the elegant hallway, while the kitchen, with solid wood units, has a central island and patio doors to an outside terrace.

A main living room has a fireplace with open fire, and another reception room is used currently as a bright lounge and bedroom.

Four individually styled double bedrooms are on the first floor, all with large windows and pleasant views. The main bedroom has a feature fireplace.

A stylish family bathroom with both bath and separate shower unit is also at this level.

Lawns, flower beds and a variety of trees all form an expansive garden with privacy and shaded areas, while a garage with power and lighting overlooks the garden and could be used as a summerhouse or office.

The south-west facing property has open views to the front.

Local services and amenities are available in Mirfield and there are easy travel links to the main motorway network.

This home in Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield, has a £750,000 price tag, and is for sale with Fine and Country, Huddersfield.

More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-beautifully-styled-semi-detached-home-for-sale-in-a-choice-wakefield-location-4350545

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-dapper-three-storey-home-with-gorgeous-gardens-for-sale-near-dewsbury-4344103

Colourful foliage is abundant in and around the lawned gardens and driveway.

1. Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield

Colourful foliage is abundant in and around the lawned gardens and driveway. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
A stunning fireplace and sash windows, with period decorative detail are features of this reception room.

2. Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield

A stunning fireplace and sash windows, with period decorative detail are features of this reception room. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
A light and elegant hallway is as impressive as the reception rooms.

3. Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield

A light and elegant hallway is as impressive as the reception rooms. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
The bright kitchen has fitted units, a central island, and patio doors out to a terrace.

4. Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield

The bright kitchen has fitted units, a central island, and patio doors out to a terrace. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MirfieldHuddersfield