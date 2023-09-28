Inside this striking period home with colourful gardens, for sale in Mirfield

A carefully renovated stone-built home that once served as a wartime hospital is for sale, with four bedrooms and landscaped gardens that have extensive valley views.

The property dates back to 1860 and has timeless appeal. Put into use for patients during World War Two, its classic architecture, rustic charm and a great deal of character serve to make it a unique family home

Lawned and enclosed gardens wrap around the semi-detached home, surrounded by a stunning variety of mature trees, and with a front valley vista.

Much improved by its current owner, the impressive property has original features that include a marble fireplace, sash windows and period decorative detail.

There are three reception rooms, and a ground floor bathroom accessed from the elegant hallway, while the kitchen, with solid wood units, has a central island and patio doors to an outside terrace.

A main living room has a fireplace with open fire, and another reception room is used currently as a bright lounge and bedroom.

Four individually styled double bedrooms are on the first floor, all with large windows and pleasant views. The main bedroom has a feature fireplace.

A stylish family bathroom with both bath and separate shower unit is also at this level.

Lawns, flower beds and a variety of trees all form an expansive garden with privacy and shaded areas, while a garage with power and lighting overlooks the garden and could be used as a summerhouse or office.

The south-west facing property has open views to the front.

Local services and amenities are available in Mirfield and there are easy travel links to the main motorway network.

This home in Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield, has a £750,000 price tag, and is for sale with Fine and Country, Huddersfield.

1 . Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield Colourful foliage is abundant in and around the lawned gardens and driveway. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales

2 . Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield A stunning fireplace and sash windows, with period decorative detail are features of this reception room. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales

3 . Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield A light and elegant hallway is as impressive as the reception rooms. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales

4 . Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield The bright kitchen has fitted units, a central island, and patio doors out to a terrace. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales