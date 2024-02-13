News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
A front view of the property that is in a gated development of just three similar homes.A front view of the property that is in a gated development of just three similar homes.
A front view of the property that is in a gated development of just three similar homes.

Inside this six double-bedroom family home with stunning living kitchen

​Within a gated development of three detached houses, this six double-bedroom home is tucked away in a village location next to the church, with local amenities and country walks all in close range.
By Sally Burton
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:57 GMT

The versatile family property has a double garage, good size gardens, and is spread over three floors, with contemporary open plan living to the ground floor.

Along with the kitchen, diner and family space is a hallway, lounge, snug, utility and w.c..

There are four first floor bedrooms, two with en suites and three with fitted wardrobes. A stylish family bathroom with a claw foot oval bath, central tap and shower extension is also at this level.

The second floor holds another en suite bedroom and a further bedroom or study - the full accommodation here is ideal as a potential teenager's annexe.

Outstanding features of the interior include timber wall panelling in the lounge​,​ and a fireplace with timber mantle and wood burning stove.

Another versatile reception room makes a great study or play room, then the living kitchen is the hub of the home, with dining and family space.

The kitchen features modern units, Quartz worktop​s, and ​a breakfast bar​, with an integral double oven, ​a dishwasher and two wine coolers. ​

The pantry adds useful space, while the feature roof lantern​ allows natural light​ to flood in. ​Bi-folding doors lead​ out to ​the garden.

To the front of the house are electric gates to a lawned garden and the driveway to the double garage. A landscaped lawned garden to the rear has patio and decking areas.

The high spec property was built by a renowned local developer in 2021.

This home in Bullace Trees Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge​, is priced at £720,000, with Signature Homes, Birkenshaw,​ tel: 01274 689589​ email: [email protected]

​More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-distinctive-dewsbury-home-for-sale-at-ps545000-4507555

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/luxury-living-inside-one-of-dewsburys-most-expensive-properties-fit-with-home-gym-and-cinema-room-4511080

The open plan living and dining kitchen has bi-fold doors out to the garden.

1. Bullace Trees Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

The open plan living and dining kitchen has bi-fold doors out to the garden. Photo: Signature Homes, Birkenshaw

Photo Sales
A modern and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar.

2. Bullace Trees Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

A modern and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Photo: Signature Homes, Birkenshaw

Photo Sales
The lounge has a cosy wood burning stove as a central feature, with a timber mantel.

3. Bullace Trees Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

The lounge has a cosy wood burning stove as a central feature, with a timber mantel. Photo: Signature Homes, Birkenshaw

Photo Sales
This reception room also makes a great playroom.

4. Bullace Trees Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

This reception room also makes a great playroom. Photo: Signature Homes, Birkenshaw

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page