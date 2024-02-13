Inside this six double-bedroom family home with stunning living kitchen

The versatile family property has a double garage, good size gardens, and is spread over three floors, with contemporary open plan living to the ground floor.
Along with the kitchen, diner and family space is a hallway, lounge, snug, utility and w.c..
There are four first floor bedrooms, two with en suites and three with fitted wardrobes. A stylish family bathroom with a claw foot oval bath, central tap and shower extension is also at this level.
The second floor holds another en suite bedroom and a further bedroom or study - the full accommodation here is ideal as a potential teenager's annexe.
Outstanding features of the interior include timber wall panelling in the lounge, and a fireplace with timber mantle and wood burning stove.
Another versatile reception room makes a great study or play room, then the living kitchen is the hub of the home, with dining and family space.
The kitchen features modern units, Quartz worktops, and a breakfast bar, with an integral double oven, a dishwasher and two wine coolers.
The pantry adds useful space, while the feature roof lantern allows natural light to flood in. Bi-folding doors lead out to the garden.
To the front of the house are electric gates to a lawned garden and the driveway to the double garage. A landscaped lawned garden to the rear has patio and decking areas.
The high spec property was built by a renowned local developer in 2021.
This home in Bullace Trees Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge, is priced at £720,000, with Signature Homes, Birkenshaw, tel: 01274 689589 email: [email protected]
