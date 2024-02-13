Inside this six double-bedroom family home with stunning living kitchen

The versatile family property has a double garage, good size gardens, and is spread over three floors, with contemporary open plan living to the ground floor.

Along with the kitchen, diner and family space is a hallway, lounge, snug, utility and w.c..

There are four first floor bedrooms, two with en suites and three with fitted wardrobes. A stylish family bathroom with a claw foot oval bath, central tap and shower extension is also at this level.

The second floor holds another en suite bedroom and a further bedroom or study - the full accommodation here is ideal as a potential teenager's annexe.

Outstanding features of the interior include timber wall panelling in the lounge​,​ and a fireplace with timber mantle and wood burning stove.

Another versatile reception room makes a great study or play room, then the living kitchen is the hub of the home, with dining and family space.

The kitchen features modern units, Quartz worktop​s, and ​a breakfast bar​, with an integral double oven, ​a dishwasher and two wine coolers. ​

The pantry adds useful space, while the feature roof lantern​ allows natural light​ to flood in. ​Bi-folding doors lead​ out to ​the garden.

To the front of the house are electric gates to a lawned garden and the driveway to the double garage. A landscaped lawned garden to the rear has patio and decking areas.

The high spec property was built by a renowned local developer in 2021.

This home in Bullace Trees Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge​, is priced at £720,000, with Signature Homes, Birkenshaw,​ tel: 01274 689589​ email: [email protected]

Bullace Trees Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge The open plan living and dining kitchen has bi-fold doors out to the garden.

Bullace Trees Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge A modern and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar.

Bullace Trees Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge The lounge has a cosy wood burning stove as a central feature, with a timber mantel.