Inside this £1.2m luxury home filled with natural light and interesting features

Tythe Barn is accessed through electric gates, and has a detached triple garage with home gym above.
An arched front door leads in to the hallway with decorative coving, and underfloor heating. Along with a cloaks cupboard is a bespoke bench seat with storage.
Most rooms have double-glazed mullion and feature windows, many with scenic open views.
The open-plan dining kitchen and separate utility both have shaker-style units with granite worktops.
In the kitchen are built-in appliances, and beyond a breakfast island is a formal dining area, with bar unit.
From an inner vestibule is the home office, and a w.c..
An inner hallway with vaulted ceiling leads to a snug with barn arch window, and a kite winding staircase rises to the gallery landing, two double bedrooms and a shower room.
There’s a home office or third bedroom, and a sitting room with barn arch window displays a vaulted ceiling.
An exposed brick fireplace features in the main bedroom, with its dressing room with bespoke units, and luxury en suite shower room.
The second bedroom has fitted wardrobes, and there's a wet-room-style shower room.
A dual-aspect lounge has a part-stained-glass arched window, and mullion windows with a window seat. Its brick vintage fireplace holds a cast iron multi-fuel stove upon a raised stone heart.
The fourth bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room, while bedroom five features a bank of wardrobes.
A contemporary bathroom has a double-ended panel bath and walk-in shower.
The mainly lawned front garden adjoins open countryside, with a side patio and pergola.
There is provision for a hot tub, decking with a canopy, external plug points and a covered outdoor kitchen, with a patio breakfast island.
A side lawn has conifer hedging, and there’s a log store, external lights and an EV point.
This home in Ladywell Lane, Liversedge, is for sale at £1,200,000, with Simon Blyth, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 651878.
More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-truly-spectacular-ps45m-yorkshire-country-house-and-estate-could-be-all-yours-5361970
www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-high-spec-home-with-contemporary-edge-and-open-views-5372032