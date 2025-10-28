Tythe Barn​ ​is accessed through electric gates​​, and has a detached triple garage with home gym ​above.

​An arched front door ​leads in to the hallway with decorative coving,​ and underfloor heating. ​ Along with a cloaks cupboard is a bespoke bench seat with storage.

Most rooms have double-glazed mullion and feature windows, many with scenic open views.

​The open-plan dining kitchen​ and separate utility both have​ shaker-style units with granite worktops.

​In the kitchen are built-in appliances​, and beyond a breakfast island​ is a formal dining area, with bar unit.

​From an inner vestibule ​is the home office​, and a w.c..

An inner hallway with vaulted ceiling leads to a snug with barn arch window, and a kite winding staircase rises to the galler​y landing, ​two double bedrooms and a shower room.

​There’s a home ​office​ or third bedroom, and a sitting room with barn arch window ​displays a vaulted ceiling​.

An exposed brick fireplace features in the main bedroom, with its dressing room​ with bespoke units​, and luxury en suite shower room​.

​The second bedroom has fitted wardrobes, ​and there's a wet-room-style shower room​.

​A dual-aspect lounge ​has a part-stained-glass arched window​, and mullion windows with a window seat​. Its brick vintage fireplace holds a cast iron multi-fuel stove upon a raised stone heart.

T​he fourth bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room, while bedroom five features a bank of wardrobes.

A contemporary bathroom has a double-ended panel bath and walk-in shower.

The mainly lawned front garden adjoins open countryside, with a ​side patio and pergola.

There is provision for a hot tub, ​decking with a canopy​, external plug points and​ a covered out​door kitchen​, with a patio breakfast island​.

​A s​ide lawn​ has conifer hedging, and there’s a log store​, external lights and an EV point.

This home in Ladywell Lane, Liversedge​, is for sale at £1,200,000, with Simon Blyth, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 651878.

1 . Tythe Barn, Ladywell Lane, Liversedge​, West Yorkshire The contemporary kitchen with breakfast island. Photo: Simon Blyth, Huddersfield Photo Sales

2 . Tythe Barn, Ladywell Lane, Liversedge​, West Yorkshire A stunning first floor sitting room, with feature windows. Photo: Simon Blyth, Huddersfield Photo Sales

3 . Tythe Barn, Ladywell Lane, Liversedge​, West Yorkshire The reception hall with gallery landing. Photo: Simon Blyth, Huddersfield Photo Sales

4 . Tythe Barn, Ladywell Lane, Liversedge​, West Yorkshire A high spec kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area. Photo: Simon Blyth, Huddersfield Photo Sales