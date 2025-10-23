Inside this high spec home with contemporary edge and open views

The Barn​, with its build of traditional stone, glass and contemporary lines is ​described by the agent as 'an exceptional example of modern architectural design combined with rural charm​'.

W​ith both an integral garage and secure gated parking, the home has flexible open-plan living and ​attractive gardens​.

Light floods the spacious interior through many windows, that also reveal an open landscape. A gallery landing is a special feature.

​An oak and glass staircase and large barn-style window​ are striking within the entrance hallway, ​while in the ​high spec kitchen ​with breakfast area ​are ​fitted units with Corian worktops, NEFF appliances, a Bora induction hob, and a Quooker tap. ​

The breakfast bar is a central focal point, and there's a handy utility room.

Connecting the kitchen and sunroom is a feature fireplace, while full height glazing and skylights brighten the sunroom that has doors to the garden.

​Relaxed sitting and dining areas​ with oak flooring are flexible, ​and ideal for entertaining, and a galler​y landing adds architectural interest​.

​Four first floor bedrooms include a main suite with dressing room and luxury en suite with a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, and twin washbasins.

One of two further double bedrooms is en suite, and the final bedroom features a staircase to an attic studio that is perfect to use as an office, snug, or alternative.

​Landscaped gardens​ with patio​ areas ​stretch to the front and rear​ of the house, ​while a secure courtyard setting​ adds to the community feel.

​The Barn, Dransfield Hill Farm, Liley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8EB is currently for sale at a price of £1,175,000, with Wilcock and Co., Mirfield, tel. 01924 481005.

1 . The Barn, Dransfield Hill Farm, Liley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8EB The ground floor open plan arrangement within the modern property. Photo: Wilcock and Co., Mirfield Photo Sales

2 . The Barn, Dransfield Hill Farm, Liley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8EB Relaxed family space on the ground floor. Photo: Wilcock and Co., Mirfield Photo Sales

3 . The Barn, Dransfield Hill Farm, Liley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8EB A high spec kitchen with central island and breakfast bar. Photo: Wilcock and Co., Mirfield Photo Sales

4 . The Barn, Dransfield Hill Farm, Liley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8EB A double aspect lounge area within the property. Photo: Wilcock and Co., Mirfield Photo Sales