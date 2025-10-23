Inside this high spec home with contemporary edge and open views

The Barn, with its build of traditional stone, glass and contemporary lines is described by the agent as 'an exceptional example of modern architectural design combined with rural charm'.
With both an integral garage and secure gated parking, the home has flexible open-plan living and attractive gardens.
Light floods the spacious interior through many windows, that also reveal an open landscape. A gallery landing is a special feature.
An oak and glass staircase and large barn-style window are striking within the entrance hallway, while in the high spec kitchen with breakfast area are fitted units with Corian worktops, NEFF appliances, a Bora induction hob, and a Quooker tap.
The breakfast bar is a central focal point, and there's a handy utility room.
Connecting the kitchen and sunroom is a feature fireplace, while full height glazing and skylights brighten the sunroom that has doors to the garden.
Relaxed sitting and dining areas with oak flooring are flexible, and ideal for entertaining, and a gallery landing adds architectural interest.
Four first floor bedrooms include a main suite with dressing room and luxury en suite with a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, and twin washbasins.
One of two further double bedrooms is en suite, and the final bedroom features a staircase to an attic studio that is perfect to use as an office, snug, or alternative.
Landscaped gardens with patio areas stretch to the front and rear of the house, while a secure courtyard setting adds to the community feel.
The Barn, Dransfield Hill Farm, Liley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8EB is currently for sale at a price of £1,175,000, with Wilcock and Co., Mirfield, tel. 01924 481005.
