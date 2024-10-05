For sale in West Yorkshire: Inside one of Batley's most expensive period homes - with private magnificent grounds

This elegant property, named York House, is set within magnificent grounds and offers spacious accommodation that has been maintained by the present owners to the most exacting standards.

The period home retains many of the original features and could be occupied with the minimum of expense.

The accommodation benefits from uPVC double glazing, gas central heating system, burglar alarm system, triple garage and workshop.

Wrought iron gates provide access to the sweeping drive that leads to ample parking spaces for several vehicle to the rear of the property.

Internally, the home briefly comprises of four spacious reception rooms, a lovely dining kitchen, a utility room, a guest cloak/wc and a range of cellars.

Upstairs, there are five double bedrooms with two en suites and a vast family bathroom – which includes a free standing cast iron bath, a low flush wc,a wash hand basin and a built in linen cupboard.

Externally, to the rear of the property, is a covered loggia which provides a superb outside entertaining area – making it perfect for al fresco dining.

The substantial grounds extend to approximately three quarters of an acre and provide a high degree of privacy with substantial lawned areas to the front, side and rear.

The grounds also feature well maintained rockery with plants and shrubs and an extensive range of mature trees and bushes.

The lovely York House, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £950,000.

To find out more information, contact estate agents Watsons Property Services, on 01924793992.

1 . Lovely kitchen The kitchen features a range of hand painted base and wall units with complementary granite work surfaces and single drainer sink unit, hand painted display unit, gas aga and an integrated dish washer. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Gorgeous dining room This room includes a feature wood fire surround, original coving to ceiling, a picture rail and a stripped wood floor. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Stunning sitting room The sitting room features a period marble fire surround with inset log burning stove, original coving to ceiling, dado rail, stripped wood floor, uPVC double glazed window overlooking rear garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales