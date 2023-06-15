Inside fabulous Spen Hall, for sale with extensive grounds and cottage at £1,275,000

Spen Hall, a former mill owners' home which dates back as far as the 1500s in parts, is for sale.

Original features inside span the centuries, and include three original wall tapestries, ornate ceiling mouldings, and sash windows and fireplaces, some of which were installed during the Arts and Crafts movement.

The main house dates back to the 1840s and has been carefully restored, along with the three-bedroom Rose Cottage, that is included as part of the sale.

Impressive gardens include south-west facing lawns, with bluebell woods, a tennis lawn, rockeries with stone staircases, and a walled fruit area next to a natural spring.

There's also a croquet lawn and vegetable plots, a summer house, a potting shed and an aviary.

A gym with glass double doors is to the end of the Colonnade.

The main house has a grand reception hall, leading to a drawing room with feature fireplace, then a dual aspect dining room.

A sitting room known as The Old Map Room, has a wall map of the area from the 1700s, and a wood burning stove.

The breakfast kitchen features bespoke oak cabinets with granite work surfaces. a large white Aga with bespoke cabinetry and a Lacanche range oven.

A pantry gives access to the first barrel vaulted cellar and strongroom, with a further kitchen door to the second cellar.

A fitted out utility room with mullion windows dates from the 16th Century and has a feature wood burner.

A panelled door reveals a hidden staircase to the office above, with vaulted ceiling, exposed beams, oak flooring and mullion windows.

A cloakroom and rear entrance hall complete the ground floor.Bedrooms on the first floor include a principal room with sash windows, carved traditional wardrobes, a cast iron open fireplace with marble surround, and a large ensuite bathroom.

The en-suite blends modern marble wall and floor tiles with an original Art Deco bathroom suite.

Bedroom two has a traditional fireplace and sash windows, while the third bedroom, with fitted wardrobes, looks over the front gardens and tennis lawn to woodland beyond.

The fourth double bedroom has an original fireplace, fitted wardrobes and sash windows overlooking the rear walled gardens adorned with Wisteria, and the croquet lawn.

A modern house bathroom has a cast iron Japanese freestanding bath and a shower.Loft storage space is plentiful on the second floor, with a shower room shared by the final two double bedrooms with exposed beams, sash windows and ornate open fireplaces.Spen Hall has two drives with electric gates, one that passes a very rare Weeping Ash tree, to the Wisteria-adorned front entrance.

The lower entrance is shared with two cottages which were the coach house and gardener’s cottage, and with Rose Cottage.

Parking and walled gardens for Rose Cottage are accessed via a five-bar gate, with the original water pump from 1841 sited nearby.

The oak framed garage block has an adjacent large workshop with a spacious loft above.

Rose Cottage dates back to the 1700’s and is attached to Spen Hall on the east elevation. There was once a secret door to the main house under the cottage stairs, but it is now self contained, with a brand new boiler, flue and thermostat with a five year guarantee.

Spen Hall and Rose Cottage have undergone guaranteed renovation works to both roofs and chimneys in Spring 2023, with a new central flat roof and lantern.

Spen Hall, Spen Lane, Gomersal, has an asking price of £1,275,000, with Carter Jonas estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 523423.

