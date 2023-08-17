Inside this home near Dewsbury, that has fabulous views, and exciting potential

There are few places with the kind of views that can be seen and enjoyed from this property that is currently for sale in Thornhill Edge.

The three-bedroom, two bathroom, detached home comes with a great opportunity to be transformed to a much larger and super-stylish property designed by award-winning architects, and carries the necessary planning permission for work to take place.

Currently this home has a fitted kitchen, a large lounge with a feature fireplace, and a stunning conservatory, all of which look out over miles of magnificent views.

There's a further lounge or room of flexible use, and a utility room.

Outside, the double driveway with parking space leads to a double garage, and there are established, south-facing gardens with an exceptionally large patio and a decked seating area, both of which look over the fabulous vista that stretches out to the horizon.

Despite the lovely countryside setting, with many walks and footpaths to explore, this property has easy access to the main motorway network.

The current planning consent is to increase the house capacity to a bright and spacious five bedroom property with a combined kitchen, open dining and living space, and a statement main bedroom with a balcony, an en suite facility and a dressing room, all incorporated within a grand design to maximise the scenic surroundings to the hilt.

This design will also include an impressive entrance hall, a snug, a utility room, and w.c., with two bedrooms upstairs and two further ground floor bedrooms, one with an en-suite, plus a first floor house bathroom.

Fairfield House, Briestfield Road, Thornhill Edge, is priced at £450,000, with Simon Blyth, Barnsley, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

Call the agents on 01226 731730 for more information.

