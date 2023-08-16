See the stunning layout of this home - ideal for families and socialising

Its location within stunning countryside is just one of the attractions of this unique property that's now for sale.

The five bedroom home close to Midgley golf club has a glossy open plan interior, with landscaped gardens and plenty of facilities for enjoying the surroundings in seating and entertaining areas that include a bar or summer house.

Its modern and high spec kitchen with dining and family areas is filled with natural light from a wall of windows and glass doors out to a patio area, and has a large central island with breakfast bar.

There's a spacious hallway with staircase leading up, and w.c. off.

A stove within a rustic brick open fireplace is a feature within a wall of the beamed lounge, that also has double doors leading out to the garden.

Further rooms include a study or home office, an orangery, a fitted utility room, and three deluxe bath and shower rooms, two of which are en suite facilities to two of the five individually styled bedrooms.

One very spacious bedroom has a dressing area with wardrobes and shelving, along with its en suite bathroom.

The house has a double garage, and ample parking space.

Paved and decked garden areas give plenty of options for spending time outdoors with family and friends, along with the modern summer house and bar.

There is space for a hot tub and for outdoor cooking facilities.

Good schools are in the vicinity, as are local pubs and eateries, with other amenities close at hand. Main motorway links are a short drive away.

This home in Stocksmoor Road, Midgley Wakefield, is for sale at £675,000, with Hunters estate agents, Barnsley, tel. 01226 447155.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

