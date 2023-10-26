Inside this fabulous corner plot semi in a prime location

This bright and deceptively spacious family home has a great deal of charm that extends throughout its interior and outside.

Modernised throughout, it stands on a sizeable corner plot with delightful gardens that include a stunning seating area with a wood pergola.

An entrance hall with staircase and wrought iron balustrade rising up, leads to accommodation that includes the lounge with a gas-effect log burner set within the chimney breast, with a modern stone surround.

In the spacious kitchen with fitted units is a built-in oven and microwave, with electric hob and extractor.

This is open plan to the dining room, or second large reception room, that has lovely views of the garden, and French doors to the conservatory, that has doors leading outside.

A utility room with w.c. completes the ground floor.

All four bedrooms are accessed from the first floor landing that has two hatch doors to the loft.

One bedroom, with vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, has fitted wardrobes, and exposed brickwork to the chimney breast.

Another bedroom is currently used as a home office, with a built-in storage area.

There's an impressive beamed bathroom with a free-standing bath, and a double shower cubicle, with a wall mounted washbasin unit.

The first floor w.c. is separate to the bathroom.

Outdoor facilities add to the property’s charms, with secure, lawned gardens and wrought iron gates to the front, where there is a tarmac driveway.

Trees, plants and shrubs add colour and interest, with the decked seating area and pergola as a central feature.

With gas central heating and double glazing, the house also has Sky multi-room fitted throughout.

This semi-detached property in Church Lane, Mirfield, is for sale at £435,000, with Whitegates, Mirfield, tel. 01924 493269

