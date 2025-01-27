S​et over three floors, with five bedrooms, Park House, Kirklees Hall, has an exclusive lawned garden, ​and use of grounds spanning 18 acres​.

​Its magnificent hallway,​ with walnut floors and coved ceilings, displays a crafted stained-glass window.

​A SieMatic, hand​-made kitchen ​was re-designed and installed in 2022 by Grid Thirteen of Leeds​.

​Integrated appliances includ​e an electric Aga cooker, induction hob, microwave, and steamer, while a central island​ has a Quooker hot tap and dishwasher.

A dining area ​has doors to the rear garden​.

The​ bright snug​ features an original fireplace, ​and sash windows with breathtaking views.

​An impressive sitting room​ with wooden flooring has tall sash windows ​and a​ working fireplace​. A luxury cloakroom completes the ground floor.

F​rom an Art Deco-style landing ​is a ​dual-aspect master suite​ with dressing area and en suite with double walk-in shower, ​and underfloor heating​.

A guest bedroom, with fireplac​e and storage, ​has gorgeous views, while the house bathroom has a double-ended sunken bath, ​and a walk-in shower​.

The second floor hallway leads to further bedrooms,​ one with a walk-in shower, and another used as a study.

​There's a main shower room, a game​s room, and utility.

​From the top landing with skylight is a versatile space used currently for entertainment.

​The immaculate garden ​combines a large patio ​with lawn​s, beds​, and fire pit area.

​Communal grounds include a large meadow, courtyard, a walled garden, greenhouse​, a central fountain and a ​bluebell wood​.

There are two allocated parking spaces, with visitor parking​ for the leasehold property.

Park House, Kirklees Hall, Brighouse​, is for sale at £1,200,000, with Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 432773​.

This property is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Park House, Kirklees Hall, Brighouse​, West Yorkshire Grade 1-listed Kirklees Hall is a Jacobean hall, with stunning parkland, close to Clifton village. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales

2 . Park House, Kirklees Hall, Brighouse​, West Yorkshire A light, large and spacious reception room. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales

3 . Park House, Kirklees Hall, Brighouse​, West Yorkshire A high spec dining kitchen with integrated appliances has a central island with Quooker tap and dishwasher. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales

4 . Park House, Kirklees Hall, Brighouse​, West Yorkshire Relaxed seating space with stunning views. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales