Inside the bright, roomy interior of this star semi for sale in Dewsbury

This updated period home with great kerb appeal is just as attractive throughout its interior.
By Sally Burton
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:58 GMT
This very attractive period property is for sale in Boldgrove Street, Dewsbury.This very attractive period property is for sale in Boldgrove Street, Dewsbury.
This very attractive period property is for sale in Boldgrove Street, Dewsbury.

The semi-detached property is in a quiet location, with a double garage, workshop and store.

A solid wood front door with stained glass window opens to a hallway with original features such as coving, deep skirting boards and wood panelling.

From here are doors to the living room, sitting and dining room, the kitchen with diner, and a shower room with w.c..

Two sash windows light the sitting and dining room, with central feature fireplace, while a second living room has a gas fire on a tiled hearth with wood surround.

In the kitchen are fitted units, and an integrated AEG double oven and grill.

From here there’s access to the lit cellar rooms, with Yorkshire stone-flagged flooring.

The first floor landing leads to all four bedrooms and a stylish house bathroom.

Two bedrooms have wardrobes, one has a Victorian fireplace, another has a washbasin, and three have sash windows.

To the front of the house, a cast iron gate opens to lawned gardens with mature trees, shrubs and bushes.

In one garden area there’s a palm tree, a timber patio area, and fruit trees.

Another cast iron gate and pathway lead to a rear paved patio and lawned garden, plus a shed and greenhouse.

Along with the detached double garage is a workshop with Yorkshire stone flagged floor, and built-in work benches with vices, power and light.

This home in Boldgrove Street, Dewsbury, is for sale at £360,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett, tel. 01924 266555.

