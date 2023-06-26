As part of the annual Great Get Together celebrations across the country, a wide range of events were held across Batley and Spen, including the ‘Great Health and Wellbeing Get Together’ and the annual ‘Run for Jo’ and family fun day to remember former MP Jo Cox.

The two popular events took place over a packed weekend that saw hundreds of people flock to Wilton Park in Batley and to Oakwell Hall Country Park in Birstall.

The Run for Jo, inspired by Kim Leadbeater’s sister and her “More in Common” ethos, saw around 500 people tackling a 6.5km cross-country challenge or, alternatively, a 2.5km fun run in the grounds of Oakwell Hall. Around 1,500 people attended the event in total.

The Run for Jo was the key event during the national Great Get Together celebration organised by the Jo Cox Foundation to bring people together and build on Jo’s work. And while the focus was on participation rather than performance, the first person to cross the finishing line in the 6.5km run - for the sixth time - was Tom Dart from Spenborough and District Athletics Club.

Batley and Spen MP Kim said: “The Great Get Together is a very special weekend and it means a huge amount to Jo’s family and friends that so many events take place across the whole country.

“I pay tribute to everyone involved in making it such a success, particularly the many volunteers who give up so much of their time and energy. Thank you all.”

Sponsors included the GMB union, Fox’s Biscuits, Pete Quinn Consulting, and La Romantica Beds, with Drink Natural and Mars Birstall giving donations.

Kim later called in at The Scotland pub for the Birstall Chamber of Trade’s Fun Run after party.

Among the other events she attended over the weekend, Batley train station passengers were greeted by volunteers from the Friends of Batley Station, who have been at the heart of the restoration of the 1840s Victorian buildings.

Kim also joined her parents, Jean and Gordon, to judge the delicious cakes at this year’s Upper Batley High School Bake-Off. And Batley Parish Church held a Strawberry afternoon tea, including a Creature Count organised by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Some very popular events returned this year, including Batley Poets presenting readings in Batley Memorial Gardens, and hundreds of youngsters from eight local schools – Spen Valley High, Fairfield, Roberttown Primary, Hightown J&I, Littletown, Headlands, Heckmondwike Primary, and Cooperative Academy Smithies Moor - coming together in Heckmondwike Green Park for the Big Sing.

Here are a selection of photos from the Great Get Together event which took place at Wilton Park in Batley, courtesy of Bruce Fitzgerald, as well as from the Run for Jo, the Big Sing and the Bake-Off.

1 . Thousands turn out for Great Get Together events across Batley and Spen in memory of Jo Cox From left to right, Rachael Farrar, Jean Sidedlecka, Dawn Beadle and Dr Chantel Ratcliffe of Grove House Surgery enjoying their time at the Great Health and Wellbeing Get Together in Wilton Park, Batley. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

2 . Thousands turn out for Great Get Together events across Batley and Spen in memory of Jo Cox MP Kim Leadbeater, with Batley Bulldogs player Josh Hudson and the community support team at the Great Health and Wellbeing Get Together, Wilton Park, Batley Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

3 . Thousands turn out for Great Get Together events across Batley and Spen in memory of Jo Cox MP Kim Leadbeater at the Great Health and Wellbeing Get Together, Wilton Park, Batley Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

4 . Thousands turn out for Great Get Together events across Batley and Spen in memory of Jo Cox There were lots of activites at the Great Health and Wellbeing Get Together in Wilton Park, Batley Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales