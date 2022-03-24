Family home with sun trap garden for sale in Batley

The detached property’s kitchen includes fitted oak wall and base units, with appliances that include a range cooker with extractor hood, an American style fridge freezer, a dishwasher and a built-in wine cooler.

A utility room adds further space and convenience.

Along with a reception hall the house has two more pleasant rooms in its spacious lounge and conservatory with doors out to the garden.

The master bedroom has an en suite facility and is one of four bedrooms on the first floor. A spa bath is a highlight of the main bathroom, that also has a shower cubicle.

Parking isn’t an issue with this home, as it has a long, gated driveway, and a detached garage.

The front garden is low maintenance, with stone walling, while the enclosed rear garden catches the sun and has an artificial lawned area, with decked and paved patio areas.

All village amenities are close by, and motorway links are within easy reach.

This home on Brookroyd Lane, Batley is priced £349,950 with Purple Bricks.

Call 07733266251 for more details.

1. Stylish open plan interior The kitchen and diner with doors wide open to further rooms. Photo Sales

2. The spacious conservatory This adaptable sun room can be arranged to suit a variety of uses. Photo Sales

3. A light and airy lounge The TV lounge again has plenty of family space. Photo Sales

4. Areas of decking A perfect place for entertaining or enjoying warmer weather. Photo Sales