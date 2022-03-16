Built in the 1860’s, the house has been carefully updated to provide a high degree of comfort, and its location is a great one for both local schools and services, or the M62 for commuters.

Along with its high security front door, it has new windows throughout.

A large open dining kitchen with porcelain tiled flooring is lined with units and has a wood burning stove within a warming fireplace. As the room is south-facing, natural light floods in through the windows.

There is solid oak flooring in the lounge, that has an original Victorian ceiling cornice with ornate plaster work and a picture rail. A dual aspect room, it also has a cosy wood burning stove.

The house also has a pleasant conservatory with doors out to the rear garden. Useful storage space can be found within the tanked vaulted cellar.

An ornate leaded arch window lights the first floor landing that leads to three bedrooms, the main one having a walk-in wardrobe.

The tiled family bathroom is modern with bath and shower.

To the front of the property is a driveway with parking and a large single garage, while an enclosed rear garden has a patio and fruit trees.

12 New Lane, Cleckheaton, is for sale priced £310,000 with Robert Watts estate agent. Call 01274 878878 for details.

1. Lawned and enclosed rear garden The conservatory looks over the garden with patio. Photo Sales

2. Spacious and relaxing.... The lounge, with a feature fireplace and decorative ceiling. Photo Sales

3. A modern dining kitchen A large fireplace warms the south-facing fitted kitchen. Photo Sales

4. A decorative arched window lights the stairs and landing The house has some stunning features, that include this colourful window. Photo Sales