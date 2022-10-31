This large semi with gardens is in a great location for families

With four bedrooms, and two large reception rooms, plus a conservatory, the house has plenty of interior space, while outside, there is a versatile outbuilding with an attached garage.

Lawned gardens with far-reaching views and patio seating areas include a variety of trees and shrubs, and there is off-road parking space on the driveway.

With an impressive long hallway, the house has period fireplaces in both the lounge and the dining room.

A large bay window brings plenty of natural light to the lounge. Decorative detail includes a picture rail, and there is inbuilt shelving.

French doors lead from the dining room through to a conservatory, that has access to the rear garden.

The breakfasting kitchen with a full range of fitted units also has French doors that lead outside.

From the hallway is a staircase with wooden banister and spindles. A feature window with coloured glass lights both the stairway and landing.

Spacious bedrooms have large windows...some with extensive views. One room has fitted wardrobes, and another an original fireplace.

The stylish family bathroom has a free-standing claw foot bath and a modern, walk in shower enclosure. A second floor double bedroom has a large, skylight window.

To the front of the house is a lawned and hedged garden.

For sale with no chain, the property is close to local schools and has the advantage of proximity to both Batley and Morley town centres.

Its tenure is leasehold - for full details of this, contact the agent.

This home in Grosvenor Road, Upper Batley, is priced at £475,000, with Whitegates, Dewsbury.

Call 01924 468323 for more information.

1. A light and spacious lounge The period fireplace is a focal point in this reception room. Photo: Whitegates, Dewsbury Photo Sales

2. The dining room Another room with plenty of space. The dining room has French doors through to a conservatory. Photo: Whitegates, Dewsbury Photo Sales

3. A conservatory with views The conservatory looks out over the garden, with wider views beyond, and has a door leading outside. Photo: Whitegates, Dewsbury Photo Sales

4. A breakfasting kitchen A sizeable and well equipped kitchen has room for a dining table and chairs. Photo: Whitegates, Dewsbury Photo Sales