Bradford Road was the place to be in the early noughties for a fun night out in Batley - with people coming from all over North Kirklees, and beyond, to visit the busy and popular bars and clubs.

The Frontier, Brooklands, Legends and Bar Deco were usually packed with people enjoying the Batley nightlife.

Did you visit these places in 2009? If so, you may have been snapped by our photographer dancing the night away.

Do you recognise anyone from 16 years ago?

Drew, Mat and, Chris in Brooklands.

Abigail, Laura and Adam in Brooklands.

Vicky and Becky in Brooklands.