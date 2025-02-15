We are turning back the clock to remember nights out at the Frontier, Brooklands, Legends and Bar Deco in Batley in 2009.We are turning back the clock to remember nights out at the Frontier, Brooklands, Legends and Bar Deco in Batley in 2009.
NOSTALGIA: 33 great photos that will take you right back to Batley nights out on Bradford Road in 2009

By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
The weekend is upon us so we are turning back the party clock to remember nights out at the Frontier, Brooklands, Legends and Bar Deco in Batley in 2009.

Bradford Road was the place to be in the early noughties for a fun night out in Batley - with people coming from all over North Kirklees, and beyond, to visit the busy and popular bars and clubs.

The Frontier, Brooklands, Legends and Bar Deco were usually packed with people enjoying the Batley nightlife.

Did you visit these places in 2009? If so, you may have been snapped by our photographer dancing the night away.

Do you recognise anyone from 16 years ago?

Drew, Mat and, Chris in Brooklands.

1. Nights out in Batley

Drew, Mat and, Chris in Brooklands. Photo: Alex Ward

Abigail, Laura and Adam in Brooklands.

2. Nights out in Batley

Abigail, Laura and Adam in Brooklands. Photo: Alex Ward

Vicky and Becky in Brooklands.

3. Nights out in Batley

Vicky and Becky in Brooklands. Photo: Alex Ward

Barb, Sarah, Angela , Donna and Margaret in Brooklands.

4. Nights out in Batley

Barb, Sarah, Angela , Donna and Margaret in Brooklands. Photo: Alex Ward

