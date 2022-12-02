North Kirklees has a great selection of vegan friendly eateries - here are 10 places you should try.

Figures suggest that there are currently around 1.5million vegans in the UK, and with Veganuary on the horizon this is only set to increase in the new year.

So, whether you are already vegan or are looking to try veganism in the near future, we have put together a list of eateries that have plenty of options.

Here are 10 places in north Kirklees that offer vegan-friendly options according to Tripadvisor.

1. 10 places in north kirklees that offer vegan-friendly food options Zucchini Italian Restaurant, 260 Bradford Road, Batley. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2. 10 places in north kirklees that offer vegan-friendly food options Heavenly Desserts in Batley Plaza. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3. 10 places in north kirklees that offer vegan-friendly food options Zizzi at Birstall Retail Park. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4. 10 places in north kirklees that offer vegan-friendly food options Lakeside Restaurant at Ponderosa Zoo off Smithies Lane, Heckmondwike Photo: Jake Oakley Photo Sales