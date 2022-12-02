News you can trust since 1858
Tappino's on Westgate, Cleckheaton.

Here are 10 places in north Kirklees that offer vegan-friendly food options according to Tripadvisor

North Kirklees has a great selection of vegan friendly eateries - here are 10 places you should try.

By Jessica Barton
3 minutes ago

Figures suggest that there are currently around 1.5million vegans in the UK, and with Veganuary on the horizon this is only set to increase in the new year.

So, whether you are already vegan or are looking to try veganism in the near future, we have put together a list of eateries that have plenty of options.

Here are 10 places in north Kirklees that offer vegan-friendly options according to Tripadvisor.

1. 10 places in north kirklees that offer vegan-friendly food options

Zucchini Italian Restaurant, 260 Bradford Road, Batley.

2. 10 places in north kirklees that offer vegan-friendly food options

Heavenly Desserts in Batley Plaza.

3. 10 places in north kirklees that offer vegan-friendly food options

Zizzi at Birstall Retail Park.

4. 10 places in north kirklees that offer vegan-friendly food options

Lakeside Restaurant at Ponderosa Zoo off Smithies Lane, Heckmondwike

