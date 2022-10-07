News you can trust since 1858
1. Shama Restaurant, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike

Here are your top ten curry houses in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to TripAdvisor

To celebrate National Curry Week we take a look at the ten most popular Indian restaurants and takeaways in North Kirklees as rated by TripAdvisor.

By Adam Cheshire
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:30 am

The UK’s 24th event to rejoice in everything from bhunas to vindaloos is due to close on Sunday, October 9, so we thought we would put together the ten best Indian cuisine establishments in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to TripAdvisor.

The area is blessed with a number of fantastically flavoursome restaurants and takeaways.

Take a look to see if your favourite curry house makes the list!

2. Bangla Lounge, Low Lane, Birstall, Batley

Photo: Dominic Brown

3. Parmars Family Indian Restaurant and Bar, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. The Al-Nawab, Station Road, Mirfield

Photo: Google Streetview

5. Spice of Bengal, Greenside Road, Mirfield

Photo: Google Streetview

