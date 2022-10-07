Here are your top ten curry houses in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to TripAdvisor
To celebrate National Curry Week we take a look at the ten most popular Indian restaurants and takeaways in North Kirklees as rated by TripAdvisor.
By Adam Cheshire
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:30 am
The UK’s 24th event to rejoice in everything from bhunas to vindaloos is due to close on Sunday, October 9, so we thought we would put together the ten best Indian cuisine establishments in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to TripAdvisor.
The area is blessed with a number of fantastically flavoursome restaurants and takeaways.
Take a look to see if your favourite curry house makes the list!
