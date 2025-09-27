1 . The West Riding Refreshment Rooms

The West Riding Refreshment Rooms, Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road: The Good Beer Guide says: "Located in the Grade II-listed former waiting rooms on Dewsbury Station, this multi-award winning pub celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2024. It is rated one star on CAMRA's National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors. The 10 handpumps dispense a range of well-kept real ales and often real cider. Quality food comprises burgers and pizzas, except Sundays when roasts are served. There are also breakfast butties on Tuesday to Friday mornings. Various events take place weekly, with live music playing on some weekends throughout the year. Parking is in railway station car parks." Photo: Google Street View