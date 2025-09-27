It is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the best pints across the country in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes.
The Good Beer Guide 2026 is out now. For more information visit camra.og.uk
Here are just some of the pubs in North Kirklees that are featured in this year’s guide.
To find out all the Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen locations featured in the latest edition, pick up a copy of this year’s guide via the Camra shop website: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/good-beer-guide-2026/
1. The West Riding Refreshment Rooms
The West Riding Refreshment Rooms, Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road: The Good Beer Guide says: "Located in the Grade II-listed former waiting rooms on Dewsbury Station, this multi-award winning pub celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2024. It is rated one star on CAMRA's National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors. The 10 handpumps dispense a range of well-kept real ales and often real cider. Quality food comprises burgers and pizzas, except Sundays when roasts are served. There are also breakfast butties on Tuesday to Friday mornings. Various events take place weekly, with live music playing on some weekends throughout the year. Parking is in railway station car parks." Photo: Google Street View
2. The Union Rooms
The Union Rooms, Hick Lane, Batley: The Good Beer Guide says: "Wetherspoon conversion of a grand old Union Bank/Barclays Bank building, with tall windows and ceiling in the main room, a cosy small lounge and an area to the rear leading to a small patio. Up to four guest beers usually include local independents and quality beers from much further afield, with keen management providing a suggestion box for guest requests, all on the company's lowest price band. No alcohol is served before 9am." Photo: Google Street View
3. Cellar Bar
Cellar Bar, Station Road, Batley: The Good Beer Guide says: "In the basement of Grade II-listed building with fine stonework, this atmospheric bar serves well-kept ales from four handpumps. An upstairs function room seats up to 40 and has a separate bar available. There is occasional live music and charity fundraising events. The bar has a mix of comfortable seating and the area is sometimes used as a film set, with its cobbled street and heritage industrial buildings. A screen inside shows real time train times." Photo: Google Street View
4. Black Bull Inn
Black Bull Inn, Kirkgate, Birstall: The Good Beer Guide says: "Stone built 17th century community pub. The upper room, used as a local magistrate court in times gone by, is still preserved and used for functions. On the ground floor is a snug, piano room and main bar area with an open fire in winter. At the rear of the pub is a spacious beer garden. All visitors receive a warm welcome and can enjoy the comfortable, traditional surroundings. Traditional board games are available such as chess, draughts and dominos, plus Jenga." Photo: Google Street View