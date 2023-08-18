Aldi introduces sensory-friendly shopping hours at Dewsbury and Batley stores

Aldi is trialling sensory-friendly shopping hours at its store at Branch Road, Batley and Railway Street, Dewsbury, offering a quieter shopping experience.

From now until October, stores across the district will offer a quieter times every Tuesday between 6pm and 8.30pm.

If successful, the initiative will be rolled out to all of Aldi’s UK stores, with changes including stopping tannoy announcements, quieter till scan sounds, and signposting the dedicated times to all customers.

Vicky Metcalf, Diversity and Inclusion Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our new sensory-friendly shopping hours aim to help those who prefer a quieter shopping experience or struggle with noisy environments.

“We are committed to ensuring we are as accessible and inclusive as possible – both for shoppers and colleagues – and we look forward to receiving customer feedback on this trial to help inform our approach on a national level.”

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket also recognises the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to help support customers and colleagues with non-visible disabilities.