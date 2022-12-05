News you can trust since 1858
Picture special: Dewsbury Christmas Lights Switch-On 2022

Festive spirit officially arrived in Dewsbury on Saturday with the hugely anticipated switch-on of the town's Christmas lights.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago

The event, which took place from noon until 6pm on Saturday, December 3, was supported by Kirklees Council and Dewsbury Chamber of Trade.

Activities and entertainment included a Christmas market, children’s carousels, street artists, lantern parade, assembled children’s choir and Bhangra and Bollywood workshop and performance sessions from Ri Ri Dance Academy.

The Christmas lights were then switched on at 6pm by the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed.

Here are ten pictures from the event - do you recognise anyone?

1. Ten pictures from this year’s Christmas Light Switch-On in Dewsbury

The Christmas Tree in Dewsbury town centre.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

2. Ten pictures from this year’s Christmas Light Switch-On in Dewsbury

Arib, Subhan and Arban enjoying the fairground rides.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

3. Ten pictures from this year’s Christmas Light Switch-On in Dewsbury

Bollywood Dancing at the Dewsbury Christmas Lights celebration.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

4. Ten pictures from this year’s Christmas Light Switch-On in Dewsbury

The event was supported by Kirklees Council.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

