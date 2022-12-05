Festive spirit officially arrived in Dewsbury on Saturday with the hugely anticipated switch-on of the town's Christmas lights.

The event, which took place from noon until 6pm on Saturday, December 3, was supported by Kirklees Council and Dewsbury Chamber of Trade.

Activities and entertainment included a Christmas market, children’s carousels, street artists, lantern parade, assembled children’s choir and Bhangra and Bollywood workshop and performance sessions from Ri Ri Dance Academy.

The Christmas lights were then switched on at 6pm by the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed.

Here are ten pictures from the event - do you recognise anyone?

