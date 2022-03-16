Nostalgia with Margaret Watson: Woolpack Dewsbury Moor annual trip to Wembley for Challenge Cup final

Margaret Watson writes: It isn’t often I use pictures on this page with a sporting theme but this one is rich in social history.

The picture shows the Woolpack Dewsbury Moor “All Stars” ready to board the bus taking them on their annual pilgrimage to Wembley to watch the rugby league Challenge Cup final in 1955.

I am indebted to Bernard Seeling, whose father Charlie Seeling played for Dewsbury, sending it to me.

PUB OUTING: Pictured outside the Woolpack Inn, Dewsbury Moor, before setting off to watch the rugby league Challenge Cup final at Wembley in 1955. Charlie Seeling can be spotted eighth in from the back right.

He also sent details of his father’s career both as a professional rugby player and also as licensee of the Woolpack.

However, the Woolpack, like so many other pubs in Dewsbury, was sadly demolished a few years ago.

Nothing so far has been built on the site but I understand three years ago planning permission was secured for a care home.

Bernard, who has happy memories of the Woolpack, says when he drives past these days it is sad to see the historic pub no longer there.

“I cannot believe it was actually pulled down because it changed what was a pretty part of the ‘Moor’ with its shops and ‘village’ atmosphere,” he said.

He remembers how his dad, who, in his early days, played rugby for Warrington and later, Dewsbury, always kept fit after he retired by running round the fields behind the pub.

“I remember there was a rugby field and a cricket pitch down there.

“Horsfield’s cricket team played there and also Dewsbury Moor Amateur Rugby Club, which my dad used to train.

“He even turned out himself several times, and once got the biggest black eye, something he never got while playing professionally.

“This caused a great deal of humorous comment among the regulars in the pub, as you might imagine.

“I used to earn 2/6d on Saturday morning for marking out the pitch with equipment that was a bit old fashioned, and the long grass didn’t lend itself to straight lines. At any rate that was my excuse.

“It must have been hell playing uphill against the wind at the Moor, especially after a few pints on a Friday night.”

Charlie Seeling was born in New Zealand and came to this country with his parents in 1910.

His father, Charlie “Bronco” Seeling, who had played for the famous All Blacks RU side, had just signed professionally for Wigan rugby league club.

“I think my father always played in the shadow of his famous dad, who was regarded as one of the finest forwards of his day,” recalled Bernard.

“He was rated highly enough to be inducted into the New Zealand RU Hall of Fame and also the New Zealand RL Hall of Fame, even though he had never played rugby league for his country, which was remarkable.

“At one stage he was freely regarded as one of the best forwards in the game, which was certainly a great deal for my dad to live up to.

“Unfortunately, being born in New Zealand, dad couldn’t be considered for Great Britain international honours, so he played with other overseas players with the Dominions.

“Tragically, my grandad, Charlie “Bronco” Seeling, was killed in a road accident with another two members of his family on the eve of his return to his native New Zealand in 1956.

“He was on his way to Dewsbury from Wigan, to say farewell to my family.”

Some years before this family tragedy, Charlie, had been persuaded to join Dewsbury by the famous TV rugby league commentator, Eddie Waring.

Charlie played for Dewsbury during the war years as Eddie shrewdly used the emergency regulations to build a strong side at Crown Flatt.

He was in the Dewsbury team that won the Challenge Cup in 1943 along with a number of other notable players.

The war years meant the final of this game against Leeds couldn’t be staged at Wembley.

Instead it was played over two matches at the home of the respective clubs.

Dewsbury won the home leg of the final, 16-9, before a crowd of more than ten thousand.

Leeds won the return leg at Headingly 6-0, meaning Dewsbury won the trophy on an aggregate score of 16-15.

The triumph was some measure of consolation for Charlie, who had played for Warrington in two previous cup finals and each time was on the losing side.

He’d played in the 1928 Challenge Cup final for Warrington against Swinton at Wigan, but they lost 5-3.

Five years later, however, although he had the pleasure of appearing at Wembley in the final against Huddersfield.

Warrington was once again edged out, this time by a score of 21-17.

Charlie then moved on to join Wigan, his home town team at the time, and played there with great distinction. But there was one totally unexpected moment in his life which endeared him to Dewsbury fans more than any other.

Bernard recalled how one night after his dad had retired from the game, he went to watch Dewsbury versus Batley.

“Remarkably, because Dewsbury was a man short, dad ended up playing for them.

“The Reporter published an account of what happened and I still have a copy of it.

“The article describes how my dad became the star of the match, which was played in a rainstorm.

“Dewsbury were a man short but someone spotted my dad in the stand and he agreed to turn out.

“Batley led at half-time but six thousand spectators saw Dewsbury rally in the second half.

“Harry Royal crossed for two tries and Jimmy Ledgard improved one.

“Typically my dad had the last word when he increased the lead with a drop-goal as Dewsbury won by 10 points to five.”

What a brilliant story – and what a wonderful piece of social history.