Nostalgia with Margaret Watson: Staincliffe butcher famed for best black pudding in Europe

Margaret Watson writes: This is what happened to me some years ago when someone rang me to say a relative of theirs was celebrating his hundredth birthday,

The man was Alec Fozard, a retired butcher, whose name I recognised immediately because he supplied our family with our stand pies every year at Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was delighted to interview him because it gave me the opportunity to talk to him about his amazing life before he sadly passed away the following year aged 101.

I think of him every year at this time because his name was a byword in our family at Christmas time.

Alec, had a butcher’s shop in Halifax Road, Staincliffe, and every year mother opened a Christmas club with him, contributing a small sum weekly so we could have lots of festive food at Christmas.

His shop was just across the road from two rag warehouses where most of my family worked, and this is why we opened our Christmas club with him and not one nearer home in Springfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rag warehouses were owned by two brothers, Percy Walker, where my sisters, Joan, Eileen and Doreen worked, and Frederick Arnold Walker, where my brother Joseph worked.

Every week in the run up to Christmas, mother would tell one of my sisters to take half-a-crown from her wage packet to give to Mr Fozard for her club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How we all looked forward to Christmas Eve when my sisters would come home from work with all manner of festive food from Fozard’s.

Alec, like most butchers made his own stand-pies and black pudding, and it wouldn’t have been Christmas in our house without them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We tucked into them with gusto with no thoughts of putting on weight or clogging up our arteries because the word cholesterol wasn’t included in our vocabulary. Oh happy days!

Meeting Alec after all those years was a joy and amazingly, despite having lived what most would describe as an unhealthy lifestyle, this centenarian didn’t have one single health problem

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was still eating plenty of meat, loved fish and chips and pork pies, enjoyed full English breakfasts, Sunday roasts with Yorkshire puddings, as well as slices of fat and bread.

When I interviewed him he was still living on his own, was cooking his own meals, did all his own baking, including vanilla slices and Eccles cakes, and according to his family, his Yorkshire puddings were the best in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His weight remained more or less steady at ten stones, his blood pressure was absolutely normal, and he didn’t take any medication whatsoever, which surprised even his doctor.

To celebrate his hundredth birthday, he made a special centenary stand-pie, just to prove he still had it in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alec was the first to admit that health experts would have described his diet as unhealthy, but that didn’t worry him in the least because he felt so fit and well.

He told me: “I’ve always eaten plenty of meat and I love home-cooked fish and chips, but maybe different bodies react differently to different foods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

”I enjoy my food and so do my family, We all come together for meals and sometimes there are 15 of us sitting down together.

“We talk a lot about food, and we have home-cooked fish and chips every Friday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alec continued to bake his own Christmas cakes, and the year before he passed away, he baked 20 of them.

During his years as a butcher, he made all his own pies and sausages as well as black pudding, polony and haslet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1969, Alec hit the national newspapers when he gained international acclaim for winning a European competition to find the best black pudding in Europe.

“I received lots of letters from people all over the world asking me to send them black pudding. I even got one from Hong Kong,” he told me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not wanting to disappoint them, he sent them all some, even paying for the packing and postage himself.

Alec was just 13 when he made his first pork pie while working as an apprentice for a Bradford butcher in 1921.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, while still a young man he suffered from a disease of the ear which affected his hearing, and his father suggested it might be easier if he started his own business.

“He had seen a paper shop in Halifax Road which he said could be converted into a butcher’s shop,” recalled Alec. “We decided to take the risk and buy it, and we never looked back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, his wife Louisa was running her own greengrocer’s and bakery in nearby Kilpin Hill Lane, which she continued to run until their family, a daughter and two sons, came along.

Commenting on his long and healthy life, Alec said he had no secret recipe to pass on, but he did wonder if it could be to do with the fact that he had always been content with his lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a very happy marriage and I have a wonderful family, and I never really wanted more than I had. I was always content,” he told me.

Alec had been a widower for two years when I interviewed him and he was still content with his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also loved his new flat which was near to his daughter Judith and son-in-law Jim Batty, who visited him every day right until his death.

He was never happier than when he was cooking or baking in his spotless, modern kitchen, among all his pots and pans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alec, who ran his shop in Staincliffe for nearly 40 years, believes it was good quality ingredients which made a good pork pie.

I have been making pork pies for nearly 90 years and I don’t think I’ll stop

Advertisement Hide Ad

now,” he said.