Nostalgia with Margaret Watson: Harry Laycock was the gentle giant of Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury
We never forget the well-known characters that lived among us when we were children because they made such a big impression on us.
Margaret Watson writes: We still remember Harry Smith, the school-board man; Mr Grimes, at the Dewsbury Baths; and Bobby Riley, who patrolled Crow Nest Park.
However, when I started writing this column, I realised there had been other characters living in outlying villages, of which I knew nothing.
I learned of them from readers who were anxious that the “characters” from their village would not be forgotten.
A firm favourite in Thornhill Lees and Thornhill had been Harold Laycock, a big strapping lad, over six foot, known by everyone as the “gentle giant”.
Children followed him everywhere, especially during long summer school holidays, and parents were happy for them to accompany him.
In many ways Harry became an unofficial “child minder” for many youngsters, and he became their hero.
They respected him as much as they did their parents and those who went on treks with him learned a great deal about the countryside and the wildlife living there.
Harry’s favourite expression was a “bonk on the conk”, which he delivered with a tap on the head with a rolled up newspaper to every youngster he greeted.
Some years ago I asked through this column if people could give me more information about Harold and I was inundated with calls from those who’d known him.
The first was the late Bill Beattie, of Thornhill Lees, who recalled how the children would wait expectantly for him clutching their bottles of water and jam sandwiches in a paper bag.
He would gather them all together and they’d set off in a column along Lees Hall Road, turning up Green Lane, just before Milner Grace’s shop, and past Sutcliffe’s Farm.
They’d stop to play a few minutes in a dilapidated wreck of a pick-up-truck and continue under the railway bridge and up Ouzlewell Lane.
Following the stream by Pepper’s Farm they’d eventually reach the wood where Harry pointed out the rabbit holes, the mouse nests, and birds’ nests, always telling them never to take eggs from a nest.
Jumping over the stream they’d walk past Paradise Farm, stopping by the pond to look at sticklebacks or frog spawn.
Then past the old Reformatory School where Harry told them they might end up if they were naughty.
Continuing along the bottom of the golf links, they reached a pond where they would paddle and try to catch sticklebacks with their hands, but never did.
It was here where they sat to eat their sandwiches, basking in the glorious sunshine which seemed in those days to last from the beginning of school holidays to the end.
Setting off again, they walked along the footpath above Ouzlewell Farm where “Three Boys’ Hill” was located and at a spot known by the locals as ”Back a ‘Moonin”.
It was called this because when the moon was low, it just appeared to be suspended above the cottages situated at the top of Ouzlewell Lane.
They then walked along Foxroyd Lane and down Overthorpe Road where they’d meet up with the children from Thornhill.
If there were enough of them, they would play a game of cricket or football, on the Pit sports field, but there was never any trouble.
Finally they would call time and say their farewells and set off on the last part of their trek home.
Another reader who contacted me about Harry was John Croft, of Thornhill, who has just published a book in verse called “Rhymes of a Dewsbury Lad”.
Not surprisingly, he has included in it a poem about Harry which sums up all what I had been told about him, which I publish below.
Written in Yorkshire dialect, it is a joy to read, for it reminds us of the freedom children were once allowed to enjoy.
It also reminds us of the many farms which once existed in Thornhill Lees and Thornhill, which has now been turned into housing.
Here it is – and I hope you haven’t forgotten how to read out loud in broad Yorkshire dialect:
HARRY LAYCOCK
Have yer ‘eard of Harry Laycock
A truly smashing bloke
Loved by all the children
Trusted by the older folk
Harry lived i’ Thornhill Lees
He’d attended Grammar School
And fo’t kids he always acted daft
But he certainly wor no fool.
He’d arrive wi’ quite a fanfare
Blowing on a horn
And then on a great adventure
The children would be borne
They’d shout out to ther’ mothers
“Mam were going off wi’ Arry”
T’ mothers happily waved ‘em off
The kids they did not tarry
So he would usually stand around
And with a skip and hop
The local kids would join him
Coming from all over t’ shop
He’d tek ‘em off to Emroyd Wood
Or for a walk along The Tops
He’d point out all the plants and trees
And then there were several stops
And that’s when he’d mek a paper plane
For each and every kid
Oh and he wor really famous
For another thing he did
As t’children walked behind him
Well behaved and in a row
There wor allus one that messed abaht
And you’d hear Harry go.
“Take this bonk upon yer conk
And don’t do it again
Get yersen to back o’ t’line
And just behave thissen.
He returns ‘em all home safely
The kids have had a ball
And then he tells ‘em listen aht
For my next rallying call
And that wor Harry Laycock
A truly smashing bloke
Loved by all the children
Trusted by the older folk.
The book, priced £9.99, is available at Spenborough Stationers, Albion Street, Cleckheaton, and online – http://https/myrhymebook.weebly.comSee more here: https://www.batleynews.co.uk/must-read/nostalgia-with-margaret-watson-memories-of-local-character-percy-doc-grundell-3274705