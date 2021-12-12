Margaret Watson writes: We still remember Harry Smith, the school-board man; Mr Grimes, at the Dewsbury Baths; and Bobby Riley, who patrolled Crow Nest Park.

However, when I started writing this column, I realised there had been other characters living in outlying villages, of which I knew nothing.

I learned of them from readers who were anxious that the “characters” from their village would not be forgotten.

ADVENTURES: This was one of the beauty spots in Thornhill which the children of the locality visited as part of their summer treks through the district with their ‘hero’ Harry Laycock. Is this the pond where they tried to catch sticklebacks by hand but never did?

A firm favourite in Thornhill Lees and Thornhill had been Harold Laycock, a big strapping lad, over six foot, known by everyone as the “gentle giant”.

Children followed him everywhere, especially during long summer school holidays, and parents were happy for them to accompany him.

In many ways Harry became an unofficial “child minder” for many youngsters, and he became their hero.

They respected him as much as they did their parents and those who went on treks with him learned a great deal about the countryside and the wildlife living there.

Harry’s favourite expression was a “bonk on the conk”, which he delivered with a tap on the head with a rolled up newspaper to every youngster he greeted.

Some years ago I asked through this column if people could give me more information about Harold and I was inundated with calls from those who’d known him.

The first was the late Bill Beattie, of Thornhill Lees, who recalled how the children would wait expectantly for him clutching their bottles of water and jam sandwiches in a paper bag.

He would gather them all together and they’d set off in a column along Lees Hall Road, turning up Green Lane, just before Milner Grace’s shop, and past Sutcliffe’s Farm.

They’d stop to play a few minutes in a dilapidated wreck of a pick-up-truck and continue under the railway bridge and up Ouzlewell Lane.

Following the stream by Pepper’s Farm they’d eventually reach the wood where Harry pointed out the rabbit holes, the mouse nests, and birds’ nests, always telling them never to take eggs from a nest.

Jumping over the stream they’d walk past Paradise Farm, stopping by the pond to look at sticklebacks or frog spawn.

Then past the old Reformatory School where Harry told them they might end up if they were naughty.

Continuing along the bottom of the golf links, they reached a pond where they would paddle and try to catch sticklebacks with their hands, but never did.

It was here where they sat to eat their sandwiches, basking in the glorious sunshine which seemed in those days to last from the beginning of school holidays to the end.

Setting off again, they walked along the footpath above Ouzlewell Farm where “Three Boys’ Hill” was located and at a spot known by the locals as ”Back a ‘Moonin”.

It was called this because when the moon was low, it just appeared to be suspended above the cottages situated at the top of Ouzlewell Lane.

They then walked along Foxroyd Lane and down Overthorpe Road where they’d meet up with the children from Thornhill.

If there were enough of them, they would play a game of cricket or football, on the Pit sports field, but there was never any trouble.

Finally they would call time and say their farewells and set off on the last part of their trek home.

Another reader who contacted me about Harry was John Croft, of Thornhill, who has just published a book in verse called “Rhymes of a Dewsbury Lad”.

Not surprisingly, he has included in it a poem about Harry which sums up all what I had been told about him, which I publish below.

Written in Yorkshire dialect, it is a joy to read, for it reminds us of the freedom children were once allowed to enjoy.

It also reminds us of the many farms which once existed in Thornhill Lees and Thornhill, which has now been turned into housing.

Here it is – and I hope you haven’t forgotten how to read out loud in broad Yorkshire dialect:

HARRY LAYCOCK

Have yer ‘eard of Harry Laycock

A truly smashing bloke

Loved by all the children

Trusted by the older folk

Harry lived i’ Thornhill Lees

He’d attended Grammar School

And fo’t kids he always acted daft

But he certainly wor no fool.

He’d arrive wi’ quite a fanfare

Blowing on a horn

And then on a great adventure

The children would be borne

They’d shout out to ther’ mothers

“Mam were going off wi’ Arry”

T’ mothers happily waved ‘em off

The kids they did not tarry

So he would usually stand around

And with a skip and hop

The local kids would join him

Coming from all over t’ shop

He’d tek ‘em off to Emroyd Wood

Or for a walk along The Tops

He’d point out all the plants and trees

And then there were several stops

And that’s when he’d mek a paper plane

For each and every kid

Oh and he wor really famous

For another thing he did

As t’children walked behind him

Well behaved and in a row

There wor allus one that messed abaht

And you’d hear Harry go.

“Take this bonk upon yer conk

And don’t do it again

Get yersen to back o’ t’line

And just behave thissen.

He returns ‘em all home safely

The kids have had a ball

And then he tells ‘em listen aht

For my next rallying call

And that wor Harry Laycock

A truly smashing bloke

Loved by all the children

Trusted by the older folk.