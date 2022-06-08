Nostalgia with Margaret Watson: Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria in 1897

Margaret Watson writes: But this was only one of many royal events which the people of Dewsbury once celebrated in great style in the old days.

The biggest by far, however, was the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria in 1897 whose reign at the time was the longest of any monarch in history.

The day chosen for the festivities was declared a public holiday and the weather was glorious and every town in the Heavy Woollen District joined together to make it a truly great occasion.

Queen Victoria is pictured here with her grandson, the Duke of York, later to be King George V, and his bride to be Princess Mary, on the day their wedding in 1893 was announced. The young royal couple would later visit Dewsbury and Batley in 1916, and their granddaughter, the present Queen Elizabeth, would visit Dewsbury in 1953. On both Royal occasions there was great rejoicing in the district.

Over 8,000 children took part in a procession in Dewsbury, headed by the Mayor and Corporation, local tradesmen and societies.

Similar processions were held in Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and surrounding areas.

The children in Dewsbury met up at their various schools and were each presented with a beaker, courtesy of the corporation.

They were also given a meal before marching up to Crow Nest Park where a large crowd of adults awaited them.

It was estimated that 30,000 people were present and therefore able to enjoy a spectacular fete and community singing.

The festivities continued into the night with the people processing from the park to Dewsbury town centre where there were illumination displays.

It was reported at the time that not a single complaint was received by the police, and the local lock-ups were entirely without occupants.

The 60th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s reign was a remarkable achievement and every town in the Heavy Woollen District wanted to provide a lasting memory of the occasion.

Dewsbury did this by raising money to build an extension to Dewsbury Technical College, a children’s ward at Dewsbury Infirmary and a gymnasium for the Dewsbury detachment of the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry.

In Mirfield, employees of James Walker and Sons were given special gifts of money – four shillings for the men and women and two shillings for young workers.

Canal boats were decorated to add to the colourful street displays, but the main event took place in the park where 5,000 people gathered, including 3,785 schoolchildren.

Batley held many similar events and the people were just as generous in their gifts to the elderly, children, sick and poor.

In Birstall, the procession was 2,700 strong and later about 300 of the aged poor were given tea at the Temperance hall.

In the evening they enjoyed a programme of music, the main entertainment being staged in the Briar Hall fields.

Royal weddings have also throughout the years been a cause of great celebration in this district and there are many photographs of street parties on record to prove it.

One of the earliest royal weddings to be celebrated locally was that of the son of Queen Victoria, the Duke of York who married Princess Mary.

This took place in 1893 when special committees were set up in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen Valley to celebrate their marriage.

In the afternoon, 4,000 scholars from Batley assembled in the Market Place and sang specially selected compositions, accompanied by the Batley Old Band.

Factories and shops were closed for half a day and there was no lack of decoration in the town or public rejoicing.

In the evening an open air concert was given by Batley Choral Society and there was a magic lantern exhibition by Mr W Barraclough.

Batley also provided the inmates of the workhouse with a social dinner and tea, and instead of the customary margarine and bread; they were served spice cake and tea.

Local people also took to the streets whenever a royal Princess visited Dewsbury, which happened in 1953 when the Princess Royal, younger sister of King George, the present Queen’s father, visited.

By co-incidence it was the same year as her niece, Princess Elizabeth, was crowned Queen who would reign longer than other monarch in history, as Queen Victoria had.

The Princess Royal’s visit to Dewsbury in 1953 was her third visit to the town, her first being in 1930 to see the newly-built Dewsbury General Hospital, and she later visited the town in 1942.

She came to Dewsbury on this latter occasion to receive purses and covenants on behalf of the local Young Men’s Christian Association.

The crowds began to congregate in the town centre hours before she was due to arrive at the town hall and they cheered loudly when she arrived.

Also amongst the crowds outside were many schoolchildren who had been given a half-day holiday for the occasion.

When the Princess entered the Victoria Hall, so named after her great grandmother, Queen Victoria, the schoolchildren rose to greet her and to sing the National Anthem.

The Mayor, Councillor W Greenwood, said it was especially gratifying that the people of Dewsbury should be honoured by her visit in the same year as the coronation.

He said there was nothing dearer to the Princess’s heart than the welfare of the youth of the country.

The Princess, who was dressed in a cherry-red dress with a close fitting hat to match, said she was deeply grateful of the kind way in which she had been received.

She also wanted to give special thanks to the ladies of the YMCA who, without their help, the work of the YMCA could not be carried out.

“Such efforts must not be relaxed because it would be a calamity if they had to close,” she said.

Mrs F H Shaw, Dewsbury YMCA Women’s Auxiliary, presented a bouquet to the Princess who had earlier received purses and covenants totalling nearly £3,000.

Ironically, the once thriving branch of the YMCA, which the Princess hoped would never shut its doors, closed forever some years ago.