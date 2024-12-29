Are you from Dewsbury?Are you from Dewsbury?
NOSTALGIA: Are you really from Dewsbury if you haven’t done these 14 things?

By Adam Cheshire
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 17:28 GMT
Love it or not, you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in Dewsbury.

Our town has certainly has its ups and downs but it is these quirks that make it the home we know and love.

From wandering around wonderful Crow Nest Park to getting your dabbers out at the Mecca, there’s so much that sets the town apart from the rest of Yorkshire and beyond.

You’re not really from Dewsbury if you haven’t…

Part of the Dewsbury community for around 25 years, Mecca Bingo sadly closed its doors earlier in 2023.

1. Mecca Bingo

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

No doubt if you're from Dewsbury you've had a walk through this picturesque park. In more recent times, on a Saturday morning, you may have even joined in the Park Run.

2. Crow Nest Park

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Currently closed, Dewsbury's sports centre, in its prominent position in the town, has been an important part of many people's lives in its current form since the 1980s.

3. Dewsbury Sports Centre

Photo: Jim Fitton

Serving the people of Dewsbury since the 13th century, the town's Minster - now a Grade II listed building - is a treasured part of the community.

4. Dewsbury Minster

Photo: Simon Hulme

