Our town has certainly has its ups and downs but it is these quirks that make it the home we know and love.

From wandering around wonderful Crow Nest Park to getting your dabbers out at the Mecca, there’s so much that sets the town apart from the rest of Yorkshire and beyond.

You’re not really from Dewsbury if you haven’t…

1 . Mecca Bingo Part of the Dewsbury community for around 25 years, Mecca Bingo sadly closed its doors earlier in 2023.

2 . Crow Nest Park No doubt if you're from Dewsbury you've had a walk through this picturesque park. In more recent times, on a Saturday morning, you may have even joined in the Park Run.

3 . Dewsbury Sports Centre Currently closed, Dewsbury's sports centre, in its prominent position in the town, has been an important part of many people's lives in its current form since the 1980s.

4 . Dewsbury Minster Serving the people of Dewsbury since the 13th century, the town's Minster - now a Grade II listed building - is a treasured part of the community.