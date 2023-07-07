Explore the derelict Whitley Water Treatment Works, left abandoned for more than two decades, through photos taken by an urban explorer.

The former water filtration plant, off Scopsley Lane, is located in the small village of Whitley, between Mirfield and Dewsbury.

Whitley Water Treatment Works served Whitley Reservoir for many years prior to its closure, which was operated by Yorkshire Water.

Sedimentation of the water would occur in the reservoir, and the water treatment works was used in the filtration and purifying process.

The plant was decommissioned when it closed around 2002, and was stripped of its machinery and apparatus the same year.

Two decades later and the site is covered in graffiti and has been badly trashed, with rubble filling the rooms and weather damage causing deteriation.

However, in 2017, the derelict site was given a glimpse of hope as it was bought by local property developer Zak Patel for £95,000.

In early 2019, Mr Patel was granted planning permission to convert the derelict site into a three-storey, six-bedroom family home complete with sauna, gym, entertainment centre and swimming pool.

Mr Patel suggested he could spend up to £1million on the ambitious renovation project, and the Channel 4 programme Restoration Man even contacted him about the possibility of the project appearing on their show.

However, in July 2021, before any restoration work had commenced, the body of a 30-year-old man, who had taken his own life, was found inside the former water treatment centre.

At the time, a statement shared by West Yorkshire Police said the death was being treated as non-suspicious and a file had been passed to the coroner.

The site has since remained abandoned.

Renowned Yorkshire urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces (https://www.facebook.com/Lostplacesandforgottenfaces) has visited the abandoned Whitley Water Treatment Works and shared these photos of the site.

