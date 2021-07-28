Body of man found on former water treatment works near Dewsbury
The body of a man has been discovered on a former water treatment works yesterday.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 2:00 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 2:02 pm
Police and West Yorkshire Fire Service personnel were called to Whitley, near Dewsbury to reports of a concern for safety.
Emergency services attended Scopsley Lane, near the former water treatment works, at just after 5pm on Tuesday.
In a statement a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Upon arrival the body of a 30-year-old man was found deceased.
“The death is being treated as not suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”