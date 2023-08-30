News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Dewsbury Market Place and Shops in March 1972.Dewsbury Market Place and Shops in March 1972.
Dewsbury Market Place and Shops in March 1972.

DEWSBURY NOSTALGIA: 16 retro photos that show how Dewsbury has changed over the years

Readers might remember some of these photos of Dewsbury, showing life in the town in years gone by.
By Jessica Barton
Published 10th Jan 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:27 BST

These retro photos, some of which have never been seen before, have been found in the Dewsbury Reporter archive and feature local landmarks, streets scenes and shops.

Take a walk with us down memory lane and see if you can remember any of the old landmarks from Dewsbury back in the day.

We would love to hear your memories. To share, email [email protected]

Dewsbury Market Place and Shops in March 1972.

1. March 1972

Dewsbury Market Place and Shops in March 1972. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Tom Winterbottom at his barbers shop on Wellington Road, Dewsbury.

2. January 1985

Tom Winterbottom at his barbers shop on Wellington Road, Dewsbury. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Dewsbury Arcade in its heyday.

3. Year unknown

Dewsbury Arcade in its heyday. Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Old-syle Dewsbury tradesman Kenneth Briggs on December 22, 1989.

4. December 1989

Old-syle Dewsbury tradesman Kenneth Briggs on December 22, 1989. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaDewsbury