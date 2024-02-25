Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lynne Asquith runs a Slimming World group in Batley and uses her own experiences to support 150 members in the community each week.

Lynne was one of just 21 Slimming World consultants from across the UK and Ireland to secure a place in the semi-finals of the organisation’s Top Target Consultant 2024 competition, held at its head office in Derbyshire. The competition celebrates consultants who have shown a commitment to building lasting healthy habits and maintaining their weight loss.

Lynne lost weight after finding both her health and confidence were suffering and joined her local Slimming World group in 2002 weighing 18st 4lbs. She reached her target weight of 9st 5lbs in May 2004 and has maintained it ever since – for 19 years and eight months.

She said: “Before joining Slimming World, I spent so much time thinking and worrying about my weight every single day and it stopped me from doing the things I now enjoy, like going to watch my football team Leeds United without worrying about getting stuck in the turnstiles.

“For the longest time I thought if I wanted to lose weight, I’d be stuck eating tiny portions and I’d have to restrict myself. I soon realised how wrong I’d been when I joined Slimming World though.

“Nothing is off limits, I learned how to prepare and cook all my favourite food in a different way. I wasn’t depriving myself, instead I was filling my body with nutritious and healthy foods and now I've lost 8st 5lbs – all while still eating food I love, like our family Chinese takeaway on a Saturday night. Better still, I’ve been able to maintain my weight loss for the last 19 years and eight months.

“I remember being so nervous when I walked through the doors of Slimming World for the first time. I also remember how quickly those nerves disappeared. Everyone in the group, including my consultant, was so welcoming. It was so refreshing being in a space where everyone was on the same journey and cheered each other on – the support I’ve received each week is a big part of what motivated me to reach my weight loss goal – and stay there.

“I didn’t feel alone and I had ideas and know-how from everyone in the group, to keep me on track and inspired.”

It wasn’t long before Lynne started to think about how she could get moving more and Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, Body Magic, helped her build up her activity levels at her own pace.

She said: “Now I love walking regularly. I love that it’s my time for me, it helps me to feel great on the outside and the inside, and it helps me to manage my weight, too.”

After losing 8st 5lbs and reaching her target weight, Lynne realised she had a passion for helping others and decided to train to become a Slimming World consultant herself. Now she supports slimmers at her group which is held every Thursday at St Mary’s Social Club, on Melton Street, Batley.

She said: “I could never have dreamed I would be in the position I am now. I’m happy, healthy and in a role I’m so passionate about that doesn’t ever feel like work – and I have Slimming World to thank for that.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of my wonderful consultant and group members. They were such a key part of my journey, so the opportunity to do something for people in a similar situation just seemed perfect.

“I love the freedom and flexibility it allows me, and that I can still spend time with my family. The training was second to none and I feel so lucky that I’ve been able to pay it forward now with my members – seeing their success is so rewarding.”

Slimming World’s Top Target Consultant competition is open to the organisation’s consultants who have successfully maintained their weight loss.

Slimming World currently has opportunities for members or former consultants who are keen to open a local group.