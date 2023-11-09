Over 100 new jobs have been created to staff the Surgical, Diagnostic and Treatment Hub, which is under construction at Dewsbury and District Hospital.

The first phase of recruitment is now underway, with the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust looking to recruit to clinical roles including Unit Manager, Team Leader, Theatres Registered Nurses / Operating Department Practitioners and Registered Nurses.

Jobs for Healthcare Support Workers and Theatres Healthcare Assistants will also be advertised soon.

Lead Clinician for the hub, Evie Chalkley, said:

“We are really excited to start recruiting for these clinical roles for the surgical hub in Dewsbury, and I would encourage anyone looking for a new challenge, working for a new team, in brand new facilities, to have a look.

“People with experience in nursing or theatres can apply and a full training package and induction will be provided to everyone who joins the team.”

The state-of-the-art elective care centre is one of several hubs opening across the country, to tackle the backlog of people waiting for surgery caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and should increase the number of operations that can be done.

Construction work for the hub is underway with the targeted completion date set for summer 2024.

There will be two theatres for day case operating under general anaesthetic, four major treatment rooms for minor operations under local anaesthetic, and ten outpatient clinic rooms for assessment and diagnosis of patients.

Len Richards, Chief Executive at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “This is a fantastic development for the Trust and the local community, and there will be many different benefits, such as better access to healthcare services, reduced patient waiting times, and an overall better experience for patients.”

Anyone wishing to search for these roles can find them on the NHS Jobs website: https://www.jobs.nhs.uk/candidate/search/results?employerCode=C9377&internalOnly=false

For information on applying for vacancies at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust visit https://www.midyorks.nhs.uk/work-for-us

