The MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group for Sport, has visited a new health and wellbeing suite for over 55-year-olds in Mirfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The suite, based in the Salvation Army Community Hall and run by Legacy Active Gold, is designed to make movement and exercise more accessible for older adults and is kitted out with power assisted machines - eight of which have been provided by Huddersfield-based manufacturer Innerva - that support users in keeping mobile and healthy.

Attending the opening day of the suite, Kim, who has a background in health and wellbeing as a former college lecturer and fitness instructor, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a fantastic facility which provides a great opportunity for people of all abilities to work on their mobility, strength and overall health and wellbeing, and is an excellent example of private and voluntary stakeholders working together to improve the health of our community.

The suite, based in the Salvation Army Community Hall in Mirfield and run by Legacy Active Gold, is designed to make movement and exercise more accessible for older adults

“Promoting mobility and exercise for older people works towards preventing more serious health complications later in life.

“And the Salvation Army is a great local facility which also provides a social space to make movement and exercise enjoyable with brilliant mental health benefits.”

The Mirfield suite is being run on a trial period of 12 months, and is open 5 days a week from 9am to 3pm. A member of staff will always be present to support and guide users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Fox, CEO of Legacy Sport, said: “After 12 years of improving the health and wellbeing of young people, the team at Legacy Active Communities are delighted to be working in partnership with Innerva to keep the over 55’s mobile, healthy and increasingly independent.

“We believe the combination of our power assisted exercise suite and adjacent social area can help our Legacy Active Gold project to make a real, positive difference for beneficiaries”.