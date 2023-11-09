Legacy Active Gold: Kim Leadbeater visits new health and wellbeing suite for over 55-year-olds in Mirfield
The suite, based in the Salvation Army Community Hall and run by Legacy Active Gold, is designed to make movement and exercise more accessible for older adults and is kitted out with power assisted machines - eight of which have been provided by Huddersfield-based manufacturer Innerva - that support users in keeping mobile and healthy.
Attending the opening day of the suite, Kim, who has a background in health and wellbeing as a former college lecturer and fitness instructor, said:
“This is a fantastic facility which provides a great opportunity for people of all abilities to work on their mobility, strength and overall health and wellbeing, and is an excellent example of private and voluntary stakeholders working together to improve the health of our community.
“Promoting mobility and exercise for older people works towards preventing more serious health complications later in life.
“And the Salvation Army is a great local facility which also provides a social space to make movement and exercise enjoyable with brilliant mental health benefits.”
The Mirfield suite is being run on a trial period of 12 months, and is open 5 days a week from 9am to 3pm. A member of staff will always be present to support and guide users.
Shaun Fox, CEO of Legacy Sport, said: “After 12 years of improving the health and wellbeing of young people, the team at Legacy Active Communities are delighted to be working in partnership with Innerva to keep the over 55’s mobile, healthy and increasingly independent.
“We believe the combination of our power assisted exercise suite and adjacent social area can help our Legacy Active Gold project to make a real, positive difference for beneficiaries”.
To enquire to use the fitness suite contact Legacy Active Gold via email: [email protected] or phone 07395374415.