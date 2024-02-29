Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bush Babies Private Day Nursery, which has been serving families in the town since 1999, was visited by the education watchdog in January.

The positive report states: “Children thrive at this inviting and welcoming nursery. They are warmly greeted as they arrive by the kind and attentive staff and leave their parents with ease.

“Children develop close and secure attachments to the staff and show that they feel happy and safe. This is evident as children sit and cuddle with staff and share stories together.

Bush Babies in Cleckheaton celebrating their latest Ofsted report

“Children are provided with a rich and varied curriculum that interests and excites them. Staff focus on what they know about children to create a rich variety of activities and experiences.

“They respect and encourage children’s ideas and help them to explore these in their play.”

The report adds: “Staff act as good role models and have high expectations for children. Their polite and respectful behaviours are mirrored by children.

“Staff provide children with consistent and clear instructions. This helps children to understand the rules in the nursery. They behave well and feel happy and safe.”

Bush Babies in Cleckheaton

Bernadette Jackson, who has run the nursery, located on Cross Church Street, since its first day on April 28, 1999, said:

“It was lovely to read some of the statements because it is really reflective of how we are as a nursery. It reflected the passion that staff have for working with the children and how important it is for us to see the children reach their full potential.

“We are one big family. Two of my members of staff have been on board with me for the last 25 years and all the other staff have been with us long term as well.

“It is nice to see everybody blossom and develop, as well as see the nursery itself going from strength to strength.

On the upcoming celebrations to mark Bush Babies’ 25th anniversary, Bernadette added:

“We will definitely be celebrating. We have got in touch with some past children who came to us - some of them even bring their own children to us now, so it really is one big community.