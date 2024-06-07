Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A seven-year-old “super human” has smashed a Dewsbury school’s decade-long skipping competition record.

Anas Elshikh skipped continuously for half an hour at Savile Town CE (C) Infant and Nursery School to record a staggering 1,311 skips - beating the previous highest score of 219 set five years ago.

The popular activity, established by Year 2 teaching assistant Farhana Hussain ten years ago, sees children jump over a long skipping rope, held at either end by Farhana and a young volunteer.

Farhana told the Reporter Series: “He is a special, super human. It is such an amazing personal achievement. One of the biggest in his life so far.

Anas Elshikh, centre, jumping, skipped continuously for half an hour at Savile Town CE (C) Infant and Nursery School to record a staggering 1,311 skips.

“When he got to that score everyone in his class started cheering and shouting. All the teachers came out, the headteacher came out, we just couldn’t believe it.

“He is a very bright boy. He is admired and is very popular among the other children in school. He is always happy and loves challenging himself.

“All the children absolutely love this competition and they practise skipping throughout their play and dinner times. But this is extra special. He is a gifted child who has surpassed everyone's expectations with non-stop determination.”

She added: “About a month ago he told me his dream was to get to 1,000 skips. And I said if he did then I would make him famous!

Pupils at the Savile Town school who have done 100+ continuous skips. Top row, right to left: Mrs Farhana Hussain, Zainab Imaan, Muhammad Yusuf, Anas Elshikh, Aleena Naveed, Ziyaad Adam, Aaminah Yasin, Mrs Kirsty Asquith-Dolan. Middle row - right to left: Hamza Khurshid, Qasim Adam, Yusuf Chhikaniya, Ayaat Mehmood, Muhammad Zayn Patel. Front row, right to left: Aliya Nuermaimaiti, Amaan Ali, Juwariya Essa.

“This boy has blown everyone away at Savile Town. All the children and teachers are immensely proud of him and we feel this achievement should be celebrated.”

And now the football-loving youngster has set his sights on reaching 2,000 rotations before his Year 2 cohort leaves the Warren Street-based setting for junior school in the summer.

Anas said: “I feel relaxed when I am skipping. I start off jumping high but when I start to get tired I start to jump lower. But then Mrs Farhana gives me the hand signal to jump higher, I get more energy and start to jump with my knees up.

“In the future, I am going to keep on skipping and keep trying my best to beat my score. I’d love to go to 2,000!”

The popular activity was established ten years ago by Year 2 teaching assistant Farhana Hussain, seen here with Anas.

Assistant headteacher and Anas’ teacher, Kirsty Asquith-Dolan, added:

“In my whole career I have never seen a child of this age with such stamina and determination to succeed!

“It is a joy to have Anas in our class and I know he has a bright future ahead of him.”

Anas was one of 14 pupils in the year group who managed to complete over 100 continuous skips. All of these children will receive a certificate and a prize at their big leavers’ assembly in July.