‘Talented’ Mirfield pupil Lola designs MP’s Christmas cards delivered to Keir Starmer and King Charles III
Lola James-Bajda, a Year 11 student at Mirfield Free Grammar, came out on top in Spen Valley MP’s Kim Leadbeater’s annual Christmas card competition.
The winning design featured Santa Claus falling down a chimney, with the MP visiting Lola at her school to present her with a certificate, a selection of souvenirs from Westminster and a congratulations video from the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
Kim said: “We had some really lovely designs submitted and I was delighted to be able to use Lola’s beautiful drawing on my Christmas cards this year.
“She looked very excited to hear that among those I’m sending it to are the Prime Minister, the Speaker, and the King.”
Mirfield Free Grammar said they were “incredibly proud of Lola” adding “her talent, tenacity, and generosity are truly inspiring.”
The competition to design Kim’s Christmas card attracted entries from schools across Spen Valley.
The runners-up in this year’s competition were Hidaya from Batley Girls’ High School whose design was of a marching snowman, Evie from Spen Valley High School who drew a festive Downing Street scene, and Chloe from Heaton Avenue Primary School who submitted a drawing of Cleckheaton Memorial Park decorated for Christmas.
Last year’s competition was won by Harlen, a pupil at St Peter’s School, after designing a shiny Christmas tree surrounded by Santa, a reindeer, snowdrop and presents.
