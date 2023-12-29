Kim Leadbeater meets winner of Christmas card competition at Birstall school
Five-year-old Harlen, a pupil at St Peter’s School, came out on top out of dozens of entries from across the district after designing a shiny Christmas tree surrounded by Santa, a reindeer, snowdrop and presents.
The Batley and Spen MP visited the youngster at the school during the last week of term and presented him with a gift bag of goodies, including sweets which he said he was delighted with because “my Mum loves sweets!”
The runner-ups, whose pictures feature on the reverse of the card, were Flynn from Norristhorpe School, Heidi from Headlands School in Liversedge and Sarah from Lydgate School on Batley.
Harlen was excited to hear that the King and Queen and the Prime Minister would be among those receiving the card.