Five-year-old Harlen, a pupil at St Peter’s School, in Birstall, is congratulated by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater after winning her Christmas card competition.

Five-year-old Harlen, a pupil at St Peter’s School, came out on top out of dozens of entries from across the district after designing a shiny Christmas tree surrounded by Santa, a reindeer, snowdrop and presents.

The Batley and Spen MP visited the youngster at the school during the last week of term and presented him with a gift bag of goodies, including sweets which he said he was delighted with because “my Mum loves sweets!”

The runner-ups, whose pictures feature on the reverse of the card, were Flynn from Norristhorpe School, Heidi from Headlands School in Liversedge and Sarah from Lydgate School on Batley.