A primary school in Dewsbury is celebrating the outcome of their latest Ofsted inspection.

Ofsted have said that Westmoor Primary School, on Church Lane in Dewsbury Moor, “continues to be a good school.”

The school was visited by an inspector on April 30 and May 1, who met with staff and pupils, while also speaking to parents at the end of the school day.

The final report, which was published on June 12, states:

“Pupils are proud to attend Westmoor Primary School. They enjoy school and are enthusiastic to learn. The school is welcoming and inclusive.

“Positive and nurturing relationships are important here. Because of this, pupils feel happy and safe. Pupils are determined to succeed. This reflects the high aspiration the school has for all pupils.

“The curriculum in reading, writing and mathematics is effective from the start of early years. Pupils generally achieve well. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are particularly well supported to learn. Disadvantaged pupils make effective progress.

“Pupils value the diversity of the school community. They demonstrate their understanding of equality and fairness. The school’s values include respect and responsibility. These are evident in how staff speak to pupils and how pupils care for each other and their environment.

“In lessons, pupils are focused and demonstrate positive attitudes to learning. They move around school calmly. Pupils respond well to behaviour expectations that are clear, simple and fair.

“Bullying is extremely rare. Some pupils use the term ‘bullying’ incorrectly to describe minor disagreements. Leaders are aware of this and are addressing this misconception.”

The report says that the school’s curriculum is “ambitious, engaging and well structured,” while pupils “achieve well in core subjects.”

The report also adds that teachers have “good subject knowledge” and that reading “is at the centre of pupils’ learning.”

On the school’s leaders, the report highlights: “Leaders have listened to staff views and have taken many steps to reduce staff workload. Staff speak extremely highly of leaders’ consideration for their wellbeing.”

Kim Lonnergan, headteacher at Westmoor Primary School, said:

“Everyone at Westmoor is absolutely delighted with our good Ofsted report. We are pleased that the inspector saw how proud our pupils are to attend the school and how welcoming and inclusive we are.