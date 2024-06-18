Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Batley Girls’ Sixth Form College student has taken part in the final of the The Great Debate at Windsor Castle.

Lindsay Kemp, a Year 12 student at BG6 College, which is part of Batley Multi Academy Trust, took part in the nationally-run Historical Association event which was held at the Vicars’ Hall at the famous Royal residence earlier this spring.

She was one of only 22 finalists from across the UK after winning the regional heat in November and one of three semi-finals in February. Now her words on Batley Variety Club have been published on the Historical Association website.

Lindsay said: “The competition was strong. It was intense as I was the last person announced to go through to the final so I really didn’t expect it.

“There was a real sense of moral support on the day, it was a really good atmosphere. The experience has certainly challenged me and made me realise how much I enjoy the advocacy of debate.

“I enjoy the competition and have realised I’m a competitive person. I now know what it feels like to stand up in front of people. It’s nerve wracking, but enjoyable at the same time!”

Although Lindsay didn’t win overall, she still did the Batley school “proud.”

Amy Wilby, assistant head at Batley Girls’ High School, who coordinated the event, said:

“To be a finalist amongst such an impressive field was excellent. Her piece on the Batley Variety Club is written with so much care and we’re so proud of her.

“She was an excellent ambassador for BG6, as well as for the Trust.”

Laura Dixon, BG6 Director and fellow assistant head at the Windmill Lane-based college, added:

“She was an absolute credit to herself and notably, the teaching and teachers who have inspired her throughout her educational journey so far. She was phenomenal and that doesn’t happen by luck or pure talent alone.

“Amy deserves high praise for feeding her historical and debating soul. She and her team have clearly inspired a lifelong love of knowledge.”