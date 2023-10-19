Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy, on Nova Lane, celebrated the makeover - which includes an eye-catching mural and the installation of playground equipment - after working closely with local firm PPG Architectural Coatings UK.

The global suppliers of paints and coatings, whose head office is based on Huddersfield Road in Birstall, assisted the project through their PPG Colourful Communities Scheme, which aims to enhance the well-being of local communities by supporting projects that involve colour and creativity, and volunteering from their employees in Birstall.

Thanking the school for their partnership, Matthew Baines, PPG General Manager, said: “We are proud to support our local schools through our PPG Colourful Communities scheme.

“We believe that colour has the power to transform spaces and inspire people. We hope that this project will enhance the learning experience and well-being of the children for years to come.”

Mr Baines was joined by Batley and Spen MP, Kim Leadbeater, as pupils and staff marked the completion of the project on Friday, October 13, to unveil a plaque to commemorate the transformed area, with the new mural reflecting the school’s values and vision.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It is wonderful to see how PPG has helped St Patrick’s create such a vibrant and colourful space for their children.

“This project is a great example of how businesses can work with schools and communities to make a positive difference.”

The end result has delighted the St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy cohort.