News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

‘Playtimes are much more fun now’ - Birstall primary school celebrates colourful makeover

Children at a Birstall primary school are having ‘much more fun’ after a colourful and vibrant transformation of its play area.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy, on Nova Lane, celebrated the makeover - which includes an eye-catching mural and the installation of playground equipment - after working closely with local firm PPG Architectural Coatings UK.

The global suppliers of paints and coatings, whose head office is based on Huddersfield Road in Birstall, assisted the project through their PPG Colourful Communities Scheme, which aims to enhance the well-being of local communities by supporting projects that involve colour and creativity, and volunteering from their employees in Birstall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thanking the school for their partnership, Matthew Baines, PPG General Manager, said: “We are proud to support our local schools through our PPG Colourful Communities scheme.

Staff and pupils at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy in Birstall, with Batley and Spen MP, Kim Leadbeater, and Matthew Baines, PPG General Manager, at the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the newly tranformed play area.Staff and pupils at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy in Birstall, with Batley and Spen MP, Kim Leadbeater, and Matthew Baines, PPG General Manager, at the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the newly tranformed play area.
Staff and pupils at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy in Birstall, with Batley and Spen MP, Kim Leadbeater, and Matthew Baines, PPG General Manager, at the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the newly tranformed play area.
Most Popular

“We believe that colour has the power to transform spaces and inspire people. We hope that this project will enhance the learning experience and well-being of the children for years to come.”

Mr Baines was joined by Batley and Spen MP, Kim Leadbeater, as pupils and staff marked the completion of the project on Friday, October 13, to unveil a plaque to commemorate the transformed area, with the new mural reflecting the school’s values and vision.

Read More
‘One in a million’ Batley teaching assistant wins national award

Ms Leadbeater said: “It is wonderful to see how PPG has helped St Patrick’s create such a vibrant and colourful space for their children.

The new colourful and vibrant mural at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary AcademyThe new colourful and vibrant mural at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy
The new colourful and vibrant mural at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This project is a great example of how businesses can work with schools and communities to make a positive difference.”

The end result has delighted the St Patrick’s Catholic Primary Academy cohort.

One pleased Year 6 pupil said: “Playtimes are much more fun now and the school looks bright and welcoming,” while another added: “The mural makes me feel happy and proud of our school.”

Related topics:Kim Leadbeater