Chloe Llewellyn, a valuable member of staff at Batley Girls’ High School, received the HLTA (Higher Level Teaching Assistant) Secondary School trophy from Teaching Personnel at a ceremony held at the school.

​The awards were established in 2012 by the agency in collaboration with education training and professional development provider Best Practice Network, and have been held annually ever since as part of National Teaching Assistants Day, which celebrates the contribution of TAs across primary, secondary and special schools.

​Chloe was nominated for the award by colleagues who said that she was a “one in a million professional whose work to support disillusioned students and those with very complex needs had transformed their lives and improved their engagement with their learning”.

​The school also stated that “students and staff have all noticed the difference in attitude from previously disillusioned students and how they are now working and participating in class and, without Chloe, some students would have left high school this year with a very different life plan.”

​The awards organisers received hundreds of nominations from schools across the country for seven awards categories.