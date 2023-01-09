Last month, Dewsbury Town Hall saw over 600 guests attend Heckmondwike Grammar School’s annual Senior Prizegiving ceremony.

The evening was a very fitting tribute to the outstanding successes of year 11 and 13 students after the record-breaking 2022 examinations.

Throughout the evening the audience were also entertained by the fabulous school band.

To celebrate the ‘successful’ event and to recognise the students achievements, here are 30 pictures from the evening.

Can you spot yourself picking up one of the prestigious prizes?

