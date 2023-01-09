News you can trust since 1858
The ceremony took place at Dewsbury Town Hall on Tuesday, December 13.

Picture special: 30 images from Heckmondwike Grammar School’s ‘successful’ Prizegiving event at Dewsbury Town Hall

Last month, Dewsbury Town Hall saw over 600 guests attend Heckmondwike Grammar School’s annual Senior Prizegiving ceremony.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago

The evening was a very fitting tribute to the outstanding successes of year 11 and 13 students after the record-breaking 2022 examinations.

Throughout the evening the audience were also entertained by the fabulous school band.

To celebrate the ‘successful’ event and to recognise the students achievements, here are 30 pictures from the evening.

Can you spot yourself picking up one of the prestigious prizes?

Heckmondwike Grammar School host ‘successful’ Prizegiving event at Dewsbury Town Hall

1. 30 pictures from Heckmondwike Grammar School’s Prizegiving event

The evening celebrated the outstanding successes of year 11 and 13 students after the record-breaking 2022 examinations. (Image: Jon Foley Photography)

Photo: Jon Foley Photography

2. 30 pictures from Heckmondwike Grammar School’s Prizegiving event

3. 30 pictures from Heckmondwike Grammar School’s Prizegiving event

4. 30 pictures from Heckmondwike Grammar School’s Prizegiving event

