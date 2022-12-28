The evening was a very fitting tribute to the outstanding successes of year 11 and 13 students after the record-breaking 2022 examinations.

Throughout the evening the audience were entertained by the fabulous school band with standout performances of the Motown classic, “What Christmas Means To Me” and “You Will Be Found” from the musical Dear Evan Hansen.

The Guest of Honour, former student Peter Warden, who went on to represent GB in the Olympics, entertained the audience with tales from his career competing and latterly coaching around the world.

The ceremony took place at Dewsbury Town Hall on Tuesday, December 13.

Peter recognised the most important attributes of an athlete being determination and resilience – very much the same for students working in school.

There were many highlights to the evening, including Reuben Price being presented with the Rex Scholarum award for the highest academic success, having achieved 5 A* grades at A level.

Reuben is now reading Mathematics at the University of Cambridge.

The evening also included a speech from Mr Roberts, Headteacher, who congratulated all the students and staff for their achievements this year, which were formally recognised in the Sunday Times Parent Power Survey in the ranking of second placed school in the whole of the North of England, which he felt is an exceptional achievement and recognises all the hard work over a number of years.