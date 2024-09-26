Ofsted: Welcome to the ‘nurturing’ and ‘diverse’ Batley primary school where pupils are ‘very happy’ and ‘everyone is treated equally’
Mill Lane Primary School, in Hanging Heaton, was visited by inspectors on July 9 and 10 before the summer holidays, with the final report published this week on Tuesday, September 24.
And Ofsted has graded the school’s overall effectiveness as ‘good’, with personal development deemed ‘outstanding,’ two years after receiving a ‘requires improvement’ judgement from the education watchdog.
“All the hard work of the last two years has paid off,” headteacher Christine Barlow told the Reporter Series. “We are thrilled with the outcome of our latest Ofsted report.
“We could not be more proud of the pupils at Mill Lane Primary School.”
The latest report states that the setting is “a welcoming and nurturing school which fully lives out its ethos of ‘learning through hard work, friendship and fun’” and that “pupils are very happy at the school and love to attend.”
It goes on: “Pupils know that there are many trusted adults who take care of them and this helps them to feel safe. Staff are caring, kind and helpful. They reflect these values through their interactions with pupils. This inspires pupils to show kindness and respect.
“The school’s high expectations are understood by all. Pupils behave very well. If bullying happens, staff deal with it swiftly and effectively. Everyone is treated equally in this diverse school.
“The school supports pupils to develop their talents and interests extremely well. They go above and beyond. The school takes pupils to sporting events at weekends. Staff run clubs during the day, including cookery and art, to ensure that all pupils can attend.”
Praising the school since its previous inspection in May 2022, the report adds:
“The school’s curriculum is broad and ambitious. Since the last inspection, leaders have identified the knowledge and skills that pupils need to learn across subjects. This supports pupils to connect new learning to what they already know.
“Staff typically deliver the curriculum well.
“The way that the school supports pupils with SEND is a strength.”
Miss Barlow added: “Mill Lane is a fantastic community. We did this together.”
