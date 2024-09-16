Here are the dates of open evenings for the class of 2025, at 12 secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.Here are the dates of open evenings for the class of 2025, at 12 secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.
Here are the dates of open evenings for the class of 2025, at 12 secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

When are secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen holding their 2024 open evenings?

By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Sep 2024, 06:00 GMT
It’s that time of year when secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen will be opening their doors to welcome the next cohort of Year 7 pupils for open evenings.

These special nights are designed to help families decide which high school will be the preferred choice for children moving from Year 6 in September 2025.

Parents have until Thursday, October 31, 2024, to submit their secondary school applications - and our high schools in North Kirklees will be presenting potential pupils with a flavour of what their setting is like at their official open evening over the next few weeks.

Here are the dates of open evenings for the class of 2025, at 12 secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

Batley Girls' High School, Windmill Lane, Batley - Wednesday, September 25, 4.50pm to 7pm.

1. Secondary Schools Open Evenings

Batley Girls' High School, Windmill Lane, Batley - Wednesday, September 25, 4.50pm to 7pm. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Batley Grammar School, Carlinghow Hill, Batley - Saturday, September 21, 9am to 12pm.

2. Secondary Schools Open Evenings

Batley Grammar School, Carlinghow Hill, Batley - Saturday, September 21, 9am to 12pm. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
BBG Academy, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw - Thursday, September 19, 5pm to 8pm.

3. Secondary Schools Open Evenings

BBG Academy, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw - Thursday, September 19, 5pm to 8pm. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Castle Hall Academy, Richard Thorpe Avenue, Mirfield - Thursday, September 26, 4pm to 7pm.

4. Secondary Schools Open Evenings

Castle Hall Academy, Richard Thorpe Avenue, Mirfield - Thursday, September 26, 4pm to 7pm. Photo: Jake Oakley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyMirfieldBatleyParentsNorth Kirklees
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice