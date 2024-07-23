Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Dewsbury nursery - where children “flourish and thrive” - is celebrating after receiving its third consecutive ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report.

Your Co-op Childcare Dewsbury, on Heckmondwike Road, was visited by an inspector on May 29 and has been judged as ‘outstanding’ in all areas including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

The glowing report, which was published on June 28, states:

“Children flourish and thrive at this welcoming nursery. Staff know children extremely well and proudly discuss their key children and their achievements.

Your Co-op Childcare Dewsbury is celebrating after receiving its third consecutive ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report.

“The manager and her team have very high expectations for all children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). They put children’s needs at the heart of everything that they do and guide children through exciting learning experiences that enhance their current skills.

“Staff use the curriculum and children’s interests to plan activities that engage the children and extend their knowledge.

“Staff are excellent role models and have high expectations of children’s behaviour. They place a great emphasis on promoting children’s self-confidence and emotional well-being. Older children begin to understand and recognise feelings and emotions.

“Staff enhance children's communication skills very successfully across the nursery. They encourage a love of words, books and literature to ignite children's early vocabulary, creativeness and imaginations. Children consistently and confidently show what they already know, remember and can do.”

The nursery, which caters for babies to children aged four, is currently undergoing a refurbishment and rebrand to transform it into a Your Co-op Little Pioneers nursery and pre-school, which will be relaunched on August 24 following a £250k investment.

On the nursery’s leadership, the inspector acknowledged:

“The management team is highly effective. The dedicated staff feel well supported and talk about the 'open door' policy. They receive regular supervision and well-being sessions, quality observations and training. This contributes to creating a very dedicated and capable team.

“Managers use additional funding effectively to support children’s individual needs.”

On the setting’s relationship with parents, the report says:

“Parents are very complimentary about the nursery. They report their children make very good progress.

“Parents feel well informed and very supported by the nursery team. Staff inform parents of their children's learning and development. They share information with parents through regular updates on an online app, daily discussions and regular meetings.

“Staff provide a lending library and home-learning packs for children to enjoy at home.”

Rachael Crossley, nursery manager at Your Co-op Childcare Dewsbury, said:

“We are thrilled to receive an outstanding Ofsted report, which is a testament to our dedicated team’s hard work, willingness and continual enthusiasm to go the extra mile for our children and parents.

“This is a very difficult award to achieve, and we are grateful that our ongoing efforts have been recognised by inspectors.”

The nursery’s new look will include new flooring, new furniture and resources, and be redecorated and painted throughout.