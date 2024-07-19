11 pictures of school leavers from Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen11 pictures of school leavers from Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen
11 pictures of school leavers from Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

The Class of 2024: 11 pictures of school leavers from Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Year six pupils across North Kirklees will soon say farewell to their primary classmates ready for the move up to high school after the summer break.

Here are 11 photos from classes at schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen who are saying goodbye to their primary school days. Can you spot anyone you know?

Pick up a copy of this week’s Dewsbury Reporter, Batley & Birstall News and Spenborough Guardian (on sale now) for our special Class of 2024 School Leavers photo special.

Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School - Class 6O

1. Class of 2024

Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School - Class 6O Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School - Class 6H

2. Class of 2024

Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School - Class 6H Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Batley Parish CE Primary Academy

3. Class of 2024

Batley Parish CE Primary Academy Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Thornhill Junior & Infant School

4. Class of 2024

Thornhill Junior & Infant School Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyMirfieldBatleyNorth Kirklees
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice