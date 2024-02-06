News you can trust since 1858
Nostalgia: Take a trip back in time with these lovely 22 photos from school days in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in the 2000s

We have been taking a look back in our archives and have found some brilliant photos taken at schools across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen during the 2000s
By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:22 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 16:18 GMT

From A-Level results day and headteachers to lunchtimes and school trips, our photographers were there to capture some memorable moments.

Take a look and see if you recognise anyone!

Pupils of Hilltop Primary School receiving expert soccer tuition from Niel Cairns, Ian Ormondroyd and Glenn Conway, Bradford City Community coaches.

1. 2000

Pupils of Hilltop Primary School receiving expert soccer tuition from Niel Cairns, Ian Ormondroyd and Glenn Conway, Bradford City Community coaches. Photo: s

Gomersal Middle School pupils Lucy Nield (left) and Hannah Walker, both aged 13, take a close look at Kevin Walker of Dewsbury, who dressed as a 17th century looter for a historic storytelling session at Oakwell Hall, Birstall.

2. Gomersal

Gomersal Middle School pupils Lucy Nield (left) and Hannah Walker, both aged 13, take a close look at Kevin Walker of Dewsbury, who dressed as a 17th century looter for a historic storytelling session at Oakwell Hall, Birstall. Photo: s

Robbie Paul with the year seven rugby team at St John Fisher School, Dewsbury

3. Rugby

Robbie Paul with the year seven rugby team at St John Fisher School, Dewsbury Photo: s

Some of the students at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury, with their A level results.

4. Results

Some of the students at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury, with their A level results. Photo: s

